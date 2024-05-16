Here’s the Packers’ 3-game preseason schedule in 2024

The Green Bay Packers will play back-to-back road games to open the preseason but then finish the exhibition schedule at home in 2024.

Matt LaFleur’s team will go to Cleveland to play the Browns and to Denver to play the Broncos before finishing up against the Baltimore Ravens at home.

Here’s the Packers’ 3-game preseason schedule:

Saturday, Aug. 10: at Cleveland Browns, 3:25 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 18: at Denver Broncos, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 24: vs. Baltimore Ravens: Noon

The Packers will get to experience all three timeslots during the preseason — early, afternoon and night. In a helpful piece of scheduling, the Packers are home to finish the preseason, which should be useful for LaFleur as his team preps for the Week 1 trip to Brazil to play the Eagles in an international game.

All three preseason games will be televised on the Packers TV Network.

The Packers’ full regular season schedule for 2024 can be found here.

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire