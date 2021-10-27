Packers’ 2nd injury report of week same as 1st

The Green Bay Packers did not hold a full practice for the second day in a row, as they get ready for their Thursday night matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. With their second injury report of the week on Tuesday, it was the same as Monday’s.

Because they did not have a full practice, the participation is estimated.

The details are below.

Did not participate

T Dennis Kelly (back)

This again isn’t necessarily an issue, as Kelly is a backup tackle.

Limited participation

DT Kenny Clark (ankle), CB Kevin King (shoulder, back), DE Dean Lowry (ankle), LB Preston Smith (oblique)

It would appear that these players could be on track to play this week. Smith’s return will bolster the pass rush.

Full participation

LS Hunter Bradley (hand), TE Josiah Deguara (finger), CB Rasul Douglas (shoulder)

All these players will be available.

Cardinals' injury report

