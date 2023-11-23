Packers up 29-14 after Lions fake punt backfires

Lions head coach Dan Campbell advised fans to wear diapers during games due to his propensity to take big risks and they might be throwing them at Campbell after his most recent one backfired.

The Lions called a fake punt from their own 23-yard-line with a little over five minutes to play in the third quarter, but Jalen Reeves-Maybin was stuffed by the Packers for no gain. Green Bay's alignment made it tough for Lions blockers to get the leverage needed and Reeves-Maybin had no shot of picking up the first down.

Packers wide receiver Christian Watson caught a 16-yard touchdown a few plays later and the Packers are up 29-14 after a failed two-point conversion.

The touchdown was the third of the day for Packers quarterback Jordan Love and the Lions will need a few more gambles to pay off if they're going to pull this one out.