Packers 28, Bears 19: What went right, what went wrong, what it means

The Green Bay Packers trailed 10-0 and 16-3 but used 17 straight fourth-quarter points to come back and beat the Chicago Bears on Sunday at Soldier Field. The win snapped a two-game losing streak and improved Green Bay’s record to 5-8 with four games left to play.

Here’s what went right, what went wrong, what it all means and what’s next.

What went right

The Packers rushed for 175 yards and actually out-rushed the Bears, 175-155.

Christian Watson is looking more and more like a star. His speed is a game-changer in so many ways. He created 94 total yards and scored two more touchdowns, giving him eight scores in the last four games.

A.J. Dillon (119 total yards, touchdown) is starting to come alive. He has a touchdown of at least 20 yards in each of the last two games.

The Packers gave up a bunch of yards early in the game but still managed to keep the Bears to just three points in the second half, and the defense delivered two big takeaways late.

The Packers won the turnover battle, 3-0. Matt LaFleur’s team also ran more plays, had more first downs and held the ball longer.

The special teams had some coverage issues but Dean Lowry did block a field goal in the fourth quarter.

What went wrong

Justin Fields got hot early, rushing for a 55-yard touchdown and leading the Bears on three scoring drives in the first half.

The Bears created over 200 total yards in the first half and got explosive plays from Fields and Equanimeous St. Brown.

Although he snagged the interception late, Jaire Alexander gave up a 56-yard completion to St. Brown and a 49-yarder to N’Keal Harry.

Tight end Cole Kmet caught six passes for 72 yards.

The Packers failed on an early fourth down after a turnover.

What it means

The win keeps the Packers alive in the NFC playoff hunt. A ninth loss would have all but ended things entering the bye week, but a 9-8 finish is now still on the table. It’s certainly possible this comeback win will amount to nothing more than a feel-good moment in an otherwise lost season, but the Packers now have a chance to rest up and heal up during the bye before playing the Los Angeles Rams, Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions to finish things up. Can Matt LaFleur’s team rattle off four more wins? Probably not, but all this team wanted was to stay alive, and they accomplished that mission on Sunday in Chicago. Oh, and the Packers surpassed the Bears for the most all-time wins in NFL history during the process.

What's next

The Packers will go into the long-awaited bye week after playing 13 straight games to start the 2022 season. Coming out of the bye, the Packers will host the Los Angeles Rams at Lambeau Field to start the final four-game stretch of the year.

