Packers 26, Dolphins 20: Breaking down Green Bay’s Week 16 win

The Green Bay Packers are officially the Undertaker meme.

It works no matter what Undertaker meme you’re thinking of: Either the Packers have risen from their playoff coffin, or they’re the boogeyman lingering in the shadowy background of the NFC playoff picture.

Sunday’s come-from-behind win over the Miami Dolphins legitimized the Packers’ push back into postseason contention, and you can bet a few teams in the NFC won’t be too excited if Aaron Rodgers and the Packers find a way to sneak into the playoffs as the No. 7 on the back of five-straight wins.

The biggest step to date was accomplished in Miami on Sunday. The Packers overcame a 20-10 deficit by forcing four takeaways and allowing zero second-half points to the Dolphins, who have now lost four straight games. Matt LaFleur’s team, meanwhile, is suddenly riding a three-game win streak.

Here’s what went right, what went wrong, what it means and what’s next coming out of the Packers’ 26-20 win over the Dolphins.

What went right

– Four takeaways saved the defense. The Dolphins averaged 8.4 yards per play, but the Packers got a game-changing fumble recovery from Jarran Reed before halftime and three picks in the second half.

– The Dolphins threw a couple of big punches early, but the Packers never backed down and eventually threw a few uppercuts of their own. This team is frustrating, but they are full of fight and resilience.

– The Packers managed to score 26 points on a day in which A.J. Dillon and Aaron Jones combined for just 61 rushing yards.

– Keisean Nixon ripped off a 93-yard kickoff return. He’s been the best returner in football the last two months.

– The Packers converted three different fourth downs. All three came on eventual scoring drives.

– Dillon scored his fifth touchdown in the last four games.

– Mason Crosby, making his 256 consecutive appearance, made all four field goals and both extra points. His right leg created 14 of the Packers’ 26 points.

– Allen Lazard, Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs and Marcedes Lewis all had a catch over 20 yards. Patrick Taylor delivered a huge third-down conversion with a 17-yard catch.

– Aaron Rodgers completed passes to 10 different receivers.

– The Packers only punted once.

What went wrong

– The Packers gave up an 84-yard touchdown to Jaylen Waddle and a 52-yard catch to Tyreek Hill that led to a 1-yard touchdown.

– The Packers converted touchdowns on just 2-of-5 red zone trips and were 2-for-14 on third down.

– A failed fake punt handed the Dolphins three easy points.

– Tua Tagovailoa averaged 12.4 yards per completion and Waddle and Hill both finished with over 100 receiving yards.

– The offense averaged 3.2 yards per rush, and A.J. Dillon and Aaron Jones averaged only 3.0 yards per carry.

– Aaron Rodgers threw one interception and 2-3 other passes that could have been intercepted. He also overshot Christian Watson on what would have been a touchdown on fourth down.

– Jones, who clearly isn’t 100 percent, received only eight touches.

– The Packers lost Dean Lowry, Yosh Nijman, Christian Watson and Keisean Nixon to injuries. All four left the game, and not a single one returned.

What it means

The Packers are alive and well and suddenly in a favorable position. Amazingly, Matt LaFleur’s team now needs only three individual results to make the postseason: two wins and a Commanders loss. Even if the Commanders don’t cooperate, two wins and two Giants losses would also do the trick. It’s all an incredible situation entering Week 17 considering the Packers were once 4-8 and a team dead in the water. In the span of a month, Green Bay rattled off three straight wins and received all the right help from opponents sitting higher in the NFC standings. Keep winning and the Packers are almost certainly headed to the postseason as a possibly dangerous wildcard team.

What's next

The Packers will welcome the Minnesota Vikings (12-3) to Lambeau Field for a rematch of Week 1. Kevin O’Connell’s team rode a hot start, the transcendent play of Justin Jefferson and good fortune in one-score games to a division title, taking the crown from the Packers in the process. Now, the Packers need to even the season series with the Vikings on New Year’s Day. A win in Week 17 could put the Packers in a position to clinch a playoff spot with a win over the Lions in the season finale. The scenario hovering over this matchup: If the Packers do sneak into the playoffs, a showdown with the Vikings – who could be the No. 2 seed – is possible, maybe even likely.

