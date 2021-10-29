Packers 24, Cardinals 21: Takeaways and observations from the Thursday night loss

The Arizona Cardinals failed to win their eighth straight game to start the season Thursday night, losing to the Green Bay Packers 24-21 at State Farm Stadium.

Both teams were shorthanded and it ended in dramatic fashion.

The Cardinals had the chance to win the game or at least tie it in the final seconds, but a miscommunication on the Cardinals’ final throw led to an interception instead of the game-winning touchdown or an incompletion to set up a field goal to send it to overtime.

What takeaways and observations can we take from the game?

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:





Previous shows:





and





The shorthanded teams got more shorthanded

Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic

The Cardinals lost J.J. Watt already before the game. Backup center Max Garcia couldn’t play.

The Packers were without their top three receivers and top two cornerbacks.

But both sides had injuries during the game.

Receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who was dealing with a hamstring injury, could not play the whole game. Linebacker Zaven Collins left the game with a shoulder injury, while running back Jonathan Ward left with a concussion after a fierce hit. Chase Edmonds left the game briefly with a shoulder injury before returning for a big 22-yard reception.

The Packers lost running back and returner Kylin Hill to a knee injury on that play with Ward. Tight end Robert Tonyan injured his knee. Defensive lineman Kingsley Keke left with a concussion.

Turnovers and no takeaways

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Cardinals had been great about taking care of the football offensively and great about taking the football away on defense.

They did not do either thing on Thursday. They had three turnovers. The defense forced zero turnovers.

That is a recipe for a loss, and they still managed to come up only one play short.

They struggled to stop the run

Story continues

The Packers were able to stay with the run, which they needed to do with all the receivers out of the game.

Because they did not fall behind, they were able to control the football. They possessed the football for more than 37 minutes. They rushed for 151 yards.

The Cardinals held Aaron Rodgers to only 184 passing yards but they had a hard time getting off the field.

Linebacker Jordan Hicks said after the game that tackling was the issue.

The Cardinals battled

Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic

This was a tough game. It was playoff-worthy.

Even with the issues, the injuries and the turnovers, the Cardinals still were in a position to win. The defense came up huge with a goalline fourth-down stop to give the offense the ball and an opportunity to win the game.

When Rondale Moore muffed the punt in the first half, they didn’t allow a touchdown when the Packers got the ball in a goal-to-goal situation.

The offense answered every time the Packers scored. They were never going to win every game, but to see them battle stay in it to the end is a positive.

They made critical mistakes

Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic

Rookie receiver Rondale Moore muffed a punt. DeAndre Hopkins should have had a touchdown reception but held Eric Stokes’ facemask and was penalized.

Kyler Murray missed Christian Kirk on a deep throw that likely would have been a touchdown.

But the big one was at the end of the game when Murray was picked off in the end zone. A.J. Green simply ran the wrong route.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury said they had the matchup they wanted. Murray put the ball where he should have. Green never turned around, the ball was tipped and it ended in Rasul Douglas’ hands for the turnover.

Chase Edmonds finally got his first TD of the year

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Edmonds had not scored a touchdown this season in the first seven games. That changed with his 11-yard scamper on a direct snap.

It was long overdue.

James Conner is a TD machine

Conner had another two touchdown runs. He now has eight on the season, which is second in the NFL behind Derrick Henry.

There is a difference in efficiency. Conner has eight scores in 94 carries. Henry has 10 in 191 carries.

They couldn't keep Hopkins off the field

Hopkins entered with a hamstring injury. He aggravated it on his 55-yard catch. It looked like he would not return. However, he came back on the field a few times.

According to Kliff Kingsbury, Hopkins basically sneaked onto the field, grabbing his helmet and going in.

He made plays, but they wanted him to be smart.

The offense without Hopkins struggled

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

There was a tangible difference when Hopkins was on the field and when he wasn’t. Just his presence caused problems for the Packers. When he wasn’t on the field, the offense didn’t have the same rhythm.

Not enough pressure

With J.J. Watt out, the Cardinals needed players to step up in the pass rush.

They only had one sack that resulted in no loss by Zach Allen.

Part of that was simply because the Packers used quick, short passes to get the ball out.

But They only had four quarterback hits and Chandler Jones did not log a single stat.

1

1