Packers 24, Browns 22: Instant analysis of Green Bay’s Week 16 win

The Green Bay Packers held off a late rally by the Cleveland Browns, using another clutch interception from Rasul Douglas to seal a 24-22 win at Lambeau Field on Christmas Day.

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield threw four interceptions, including two to Douglas. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers tossed three touchdown passes, including a record-breaking score to Allen Lazard in the first quarter.

Here’s our instant analysis of the Packers’ win, highlighting what went right, what went wrong and what it all means moving forward:

Quick recap

1 2 3 4 F BROWNS (7-8) 6 6 3 7 22 PACKERS (12-3) 7 14 3 0 24

The game changed when…the Packers converted a third first-half interception into a touchdown drive and took a 21-12 lead into halftime. Green Bay scored 21 points off turnovers during the first 30 minutes.

The game was over when…Rasul Douglas intercepted Baker Mayfield with under a minute to go in the fourth quarter and the Browns driving for what could have been the game-winning drive.

The game ball goes to…Rasul Douglas. He intercepted two passes, one on a terrific read against the route concept and another on a physical play one-on-one to close the game out.

What went right

Rasul Douglas. What an addition. He now has a team-high five picks after joining the team in October. He’s played a major role in at least three wins this season.

The Packers rebounded from a slow start and took control of the game between the second and third quarters. This team can really turn it on when it wants to.

Aaron Rodgers tossed his 443rd touchdown pass in a Packers uniform, setting the new team record.

Overall, Rodgers threw three touchdown passes in the first half, including two to Davante Adams. The two connected on 10 passes for 114 yards and the two scores. In his last five games, Rodgers has 16 touchdown passes and zero picks.

The defense created four turnovers and five sacks, salvaging the performance overall. Baker Mayfield’s passer rating was just 55.3.

The special teams weren’t perfect, but the third phase covered kicks and punts well and didn’t have a game-changing mistake.

What went wrong

Another slow start. The Browns scored a touchdown on their opening drive and then forced a quick punt. It took an interception from Darnell Savage to get the Packers going.

The defense gave up 408 total yards, including 219 rushing yards on just 25 carries (8.8 per rush). The Browns produced 28 first downs, were 8-for-13 on third or fourth down and made five trips into the red zone. The Packers defense is trending in the wrong direction late in the season. The run defense is becoming a legitimate concern, again.

The Packers had no answers for Nick Chubb, who created 184 total yards on just 20 touches.

The offense, after scoring 21 points in the first half, managed just one field goal on five possessions in the second half. The Packers went three-and-out on two straight possessions before closing out the game with one first down on the final drive following the interception.

The passing game really fizzled out. Aaron Rodgers averaged just 5.9 yards per attempt, and both Davante Adams and Allen Lazard had key drops. Rodgers completed 12 passes to running backs and tight ends for only 43 yards.

Matt LaFleur lost two timeouts with failed challenges. His first challenge, on a play that had no chance of being overturned, was a big mistake.

What it means

For the second time in as many weeks, the Packers escaped with a hard-fought win over a talented AFC North opponent and took another step toward being the top seed in the NFC. Wins are wins, style points don’t matter and no team needs to apologize for victories, but some concerning cracks in the foundation are forming for Matt LaFleur’s team. The Packers fell behind 7-0 and started slow again, and while the defense delivered turnovers on Saturday, the group must play better overall. Will this team be able to overcome a slow start and inconsistent play on defense against a good opponent in the postseason? It certainly doesn’t feel like the Packers are hitting their stride entering the most important part of the year.

What's next

The Packers host the Minnesota Vikings next Sunday at Lambeau Field for the final regular-season game at home. The Vikings, currently 7-7, won the first meeting at U.S. Bank Stadium. Green Bay is undefeated at home (7-0) this season.

