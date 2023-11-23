Packers take 23-6 lead into halftime

The Lions pulled off a remarkable comeback against the Bears last Sunday and they'll need another one to pull out a win against the Packers on Thanksgiving.

Packers quarterback Jordan Love threw two touchdowns, Lions quarterback Jared Goff lost two fumbles and the Packers are up 23-6 after 30 minutes of play in Detroit. That's a bigger deficit than the Lions faced against the Bears in the fourth quarter last week, but the issues that led to it are the same.

Goff's turnovers come after they gave the ball away four times last week and their defense has had as difficult a time slowing down the Packers offense as they did against the Bears. Love is 15-of-20 for 189 yards as he's continued to play well after leading the team to a win over the Chargers in Week 11 and he's hit seven different receivers with wide receiver Christian Watson leading the way with four catches for 78 yards.

Goff is 8-of-15 for 100 yards and a touchdown outside of the touchdowns and he'll need to step things up after the break because it will be tough to lean on the run game given the score. The Lions will get the ball to start the third quarter, so we'll get an early read on whether or not that's in the cards.