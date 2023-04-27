Packers 2023 NFL draft preview: Everything you need to know

The 2023 NFL draft is finally here for the Green Bay Packers and the 31 other NFL teams. The year’s most important roster-building event will give the Packers a terrific opportunity to start building around Jordan Love and find more roster pillars to help keep the Packers among the NFL’s most competitive franchises despite a massive change at quarterback.

Here are all the things you need to know about the Packers entering the 2023 NFL draft

How to watch

The draft begins Thursday night and runs through Saturday. The three-day event from Kansas City will be broadcast on ESPN, ABC and NFL Network:

– Thursday (First round): 7:00 p.m. CT start

– Friday (Second-third rounds): 6:00 p.m. CT start

– Saturday (Fourth-seventh rounds): 11:00 a.m. CT start

List of Packers picks

The Packers are entering the 2023 draft with 11 total picks.

Day 1 (one pick)

First round, 13th overall

Day 2 (three picks)

Second round, 42nd overall

Second round, 45th overall

Third round, 78th overall

Day 3 (seven picks)

Fourth round, 116th overall

Fifth round, 149th overall

Sixth round, 207th overall

Seventh round, 232nd overall

Seventh round, 235th overall

Seventh round, 242nd overall

Seventh round, 256th overall

Trade value chart (Rich Hill model)

List of top needs

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur

Tight end: The Packers return only Josiah Deguara (H-back) and Tyler Davis (special teamer) from last year’s underwhelming tight end group on the 53-man roster. Rebuild is underway.

Defensive line: Depth is required after losing Dean Lowry and Jarran Reed in free agency. Kenny Clark, TJ Slaton and Devonte Wyatt are the only defensive linemen on the roster with game experience.

Wide receiver: The depth chart consists of four 2022 draft picks (including three on Day 3) and undrafted free agent Jeff Cotton. The Packers need an immediate contributor and more depth here.

Safety: Adrian Amos remains unsigned, Darnell Savage was benched last season, Rudy Ford has never been a full-time player and newcomer Tarvarius Moore played only 42 snaps on defense for the 49ers last season.

Edge rusher: Rashan Gary is coming off a major injury, Preston Smith turns 31 in November and it’s still unclear if 2022 fifth-rounder Kingsley Enagbare is a starting-caliber edge rusher.

Offensive tackle: David Bakhtiari’s cap hit rises over $40 million and Yosh Nijman will be an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

Kicker: If Mason Crosby doesn’t return, the Packers need real competition for Parker White, who has never kicked in a regular season game.

Categorizing Packers’ roster needs entering 2023 NFL draft

Positional previews

Position-by-position breakdowns:

New era at quarterback begins, new backup needed?

Long-term stability required at running back

Help wanted sign still hangs at wide receiver

Massive rebuild underway at tight end

Offensive line looks set short-term, but long-term questions exist

Depth required along defensive line

Always smart to stockpile talent at edge rusher

Depth chart looks strong at linebacker

Could cornerback be a sneaky need?

Safety position looks increasingly shaky

New era also beginning at kicker?

List of top 30 visits

Here’s the team’s full list of visits for 2023:

Local visit: WR Cole Tucker, Northern Illinois; DL Adetomiwa Adebawore, Northwestern

Unpacking Future Packers countdown series

Brennen Rupp’s in-depth countdown of the 100 players capable of being drafted by the Packers. Includes interviews, stats, profiles and fits in Green Bay. Last year, the Packers drafted five players on Rupp’s list, including Quay Walker and Christian Watson.

Top first round options

The prediction: the Packers either take receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, the top remaining offensive tackle, the top remaining edge rusher or trade down to take the top remaining tight end.

What Packers should do in first round of 2023 draft: Top 4 options

Favorite prospect for the Packers at 7 need positions entering 2023 draft

