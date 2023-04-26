Packers 2023 draft preview: Safety position looks increasingly shaky

The Green Bay Packers will go into the 2023 NFL draft with 10 draft picks, but it’s a different kind of year in Green Bay. After winning 13 games during three straight regular seasons, the Packers finished 8-9 and missed the playoffs in 2022, and now a transition is beginning at the game’s most important position.

Instead of gearing up for another run at the Super Bowl, the Packers are likely entering a rebuild phase. And the 2023 draft is an important piece of the early rebuilding puzzle.

Packers Wire’s position-by-position draft preview continues at safety:

For the best local Wisconsin news, sports, entertainment and culture coverage, subscribe to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

On the roster

Darnell Savage (25 years old, signed through 2023)

Rudy Ford (28 years old, signed through 2023)

Tarvarius Moore (26 years old, signed through 2023)

Dallin Leavitt (28 years old, signed through 2023)

Tariq Carpenter (24 years old, signed through 2025)

Innis Gaines (24 years old, signed through 2023)

James Wiggins (26 years old, signed through 2023)

The Packers are likely to lose Adrian Amos, who started every game for the team over the last four seasons. Green Bay also signed Moore in free agency and re-signed Ford and Leavitt to one-year deals.

Short-term need

High. In Darnell Savage and Rudy Ford, the Packers have two safeties who started games last season, and Tarvarius Moore was once a starter for the 49ers. Innis Gaines also played some situational snaps to close out 2022, and Dallin Leavitt and Tariq Carpenter are valuable as core special teamers. All that said, Savage was benched last season, Ford has never been a full-time starter, Moore played under 100 defensive snaps in San Francisco last season, and it’s unclear if Leavitt or Carpenter are anything more than special teamers. The Packers probably need to add at least one player capable of starting games at safety in 2023. The one caveat here: What if Rasul Douglas eventually moves to safety?

Story continues

Long-term need

High. The Packers have only one safety signed past the 2023 season. Is there a player on the roster currently who is a likely starter in 2024? Darnell Savage must enjoy a significant rebound this season to have a chance at a second contract in Green Bay. Brian Gutekunst likely needs to start a big rebuild at the position in this draft.

Chances of drafting the position

Almost certainly high. The Packers have seven safeties on the roster, but there are too many special teamers and not enough likely starters on the depth chart. Can Gutekunst find a starting caliber rookie in this class? If nothing else, the Packers must improve the competition level and provide some long-term stability with at least one draft pick at safety.

Depth of the draft class

Not good. Dane Brugler of The Athletic has only seven safeties in his top 100 players, and three of the seven are ranked No. 89 or lower. This is a small class of safeties with average athleticism and few with true experience playing in two-deep systems. Brian Branch is the heavy favorite to be the top safety off the board, but he played mostly in the slot at Alabama. There is decent depth available on Day 3.

Potential options, last S drafted

— Brian Branch, Alabama

— Quan Martin, Illinois

— Anthony Johnson Jr., Iowa State

— Marte Mapu, Sac State

— Jammie Robinson, Florida State

— Jason Taylor II, Oklahoma State

— Chamarri Conner, Virginia Tech

— Jordan Howden, Minnesota

— Quindell Johnson, Memphis

Last S drafted: Tariq Carpenter, seventh round, 2022

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire