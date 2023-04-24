Packers 2023 draft preview: Offensive line looks set short-term, but long-term questions exist

The Green Bay Packers will go into the 2023 NFL draft with 10 draft picks, but it’s a different kind of year in Green Bay. After winning 13 games during three straight regular seasons, the Packers finished 8-9 and missed the playoffs in 2022, and now a transition is beginning at the game’s most important position.

Instead of gearing up for another run at the Super Bowl, the Packers are likely entering a rebuild phase. And the 2023 draft is an important piece of the early rebuilding puzzle.

Packers Wire’s position-by-position draft preview continues at offensive line:

On the roster

David Bakhtiari (31 years old, signed through 2024)

Elgton Jenkins (27 years old, signed through 2027)

Jon Runyan Jr. (25 years old, signed through 2023)

Yosh Njiman (27 years old, signed through 2023)

Josh Myers (24 years old, signed through 2024)

Royce Newman (25 years old, signed through 2024)

Zach Tom (24 years old, signed through 2026)

Sean Rhyan (22 years old, signed through 2026)

Jake Hanson (26 years old, signed through 2023)

Rasheed Walker (23 years old, signed through 2025)

Caleb Jones (24 years old, signed through 2023)

Jean Delance (24 years old, signed through 2023)

Luke Tenuta (23 years old, signed through 2025)

The Packers have 13 offensive linemen on the roster, including 10 on entry level or rookie contracts.

Short-term need

Mostly low. The Packers return their five preferred starters from last year’s offensive line, and the depth behind the likely first five consists of five recent draft picks. The group took some time to gel in 2022, but this can be a strong and deep offensive line with everyone healthy. There’s a chance the Packers think they can improve at right tackle, where both Elgton Jenkins and Yosh Nijman dealt with some struggles last season. But the Packers also returned Nijman on a second-round restricted tender and restructured David Bakhtiari’s deal to keep him for 2023, so it’s possible the team likes the short-term situation at offensive tackle. Jenkins, Josh Myers and Jon Runyan Jr. are experienced starters inside.

Long-term need

Possibly high. David Bakhtiari’s cap hit becomes untenable next year, Yosh Nijman and Jon Runyan Jr. will be unrestricted free agents next offseason and Josh Myers needs to make a big jump as a third-year player. As is so often the case in professional football, depth and stability are fleeting because so much can change year to year. If nothing else, the Packers probably need to add safeguards at offensive tackle, where two new starters might be required as soon as 2024.

Chances of drafting the position

High. Even though the Packers have 13 offensive linemen on the roster, some position groups need an annual investment and this is one of them. The Packers have drafted at least one offensive lineman in all but one draft dating back over two decades, so it’s a safe bet that Brian Gutekunst will use one of his 10 picks on a blocker up front. Multiple picks are probably unlikely after taking three offensive linemen in three straight drafts and the presence of other, more pressing holes on the roster.

Depth of draft class

Decent. Of Dane Brugler’s top 100 players at The Athletic, 15 are offensive linemen, including eight offensive tackles. There’s good talent and depth at the top and a few good fits for the Packers on Day 2 and 3, both for the interior offensive line and offensive tackle.

Potential options, last OL drafted

— Darnell Wright, Tennessee

— Paris Johnson, Ohio State

— Broderick Jones, Georgia

— Cody Mauch, North Dakota State

— Blake Freeland, BYU

— Braeden Daniels, Utah

— Sidney Sow, Eastern Michigan

— John Ojukwu, Boise State

— Ryan Hayes, Michigan

Last offensive lineman drafted: Rasheed Walker, seventh round, 2022

