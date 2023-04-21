Packers 2023 draft preview: Massive rebuild underway at tight end

The Green Bay Packers will go into the 2023 NFL draft with 10 draft picks, but it’s a different kind of year in Green Bay. After winning 13 games during three straight regular seasons, the Packers finished 8-9 and missed the playoffs in 2022, and now a transition is beginning at the game’s most important position.

Instead of gearing up for another run at the Super Bowl, the Packers are likely entering a rebuild phase. And the 2023 draft is an important piece of the early rebuilding puzzle.

Packers Wire’s position-by-position draft preview continues at tight end:

On the roster

Josiah Deguara: 26 years old, signed through 2023

Tyler Davis: 26 years old, signed through 2023

Austin Allen: 24 years old, signed through 2024

Nick Guggemos: 27 years old, signed through 2024

Deguara, who has just six career starts, enters a contract year. He played only 258 snaps last season. Davis returns after leading the team in special teams snaps a year ago. Allen and Guggemos have no regular season experience.

Short-term need

High. Deguara and Davis are the only two holdovers from last year’s 53-man roster, and neither was anything close to a full-time player. In fact, Deguara, who caught 13 passes in 2022, is best suited as a situational H-back who lines up detached from the line of scrimmage or in the backfield. Davis has 335 career snaps on offense and only eight career catches. The Packers need a player who can immediately contribute at tight end, either as a traditional Y (inline) or as a slot pass-catcher. It remains possible, although unlikely, that veteran Marcedes Lewis returns.

Long-term need

High. Deguara is entering a contract year. Maybe one of Davis, Allen or Guggemos develops into a rotational player, but the Packers can’t bank on it. This team needs a complete rebuild of the tight end position, starting with the 2023 draft.

Chances of drafting the position

Guaranteed. The Packers’ massive roster need meets a deep draft class at tight end, all but guaranteeing that general manager Brian Gutekunst drafts not just one, but two or maybe even three tight ends. Expect one between Days 1-2 and another one or two on Day 3.

Depth of the draft class

Great. This is one of the best draft classes at tight end in years. Dane Brugler of The Athletic has 18 tight ends with draftable grades in the class, including 10 likely to be selected in the first four rounds. This class is athletic and talented, especially at the top. As many as six tight ends could go in the first two rounds. Needless to say, it’s a good year to need a tight end or two.

Potential options, last TE drafted

— Dalton Kincaid, Utah

— Darnell Washington, Georgia

— Michael Mayer, Notre Dame

— Luke Musgrave, Oregon State

— Sam LaPorta, Iowa

— Tucker Kraft, South Dakota State

— Luke Schoonmaker, Michigan

— Josh Whyle, Cincinnati

— Ben Sims, Baylor

— Brayden Willis, Oklahoma

Last TE drafted: Josiah Deguara, third round, 2020

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire