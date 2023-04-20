Packers 2023 draft preview: Long-term stability required at running back

The Green Bay Packers will go into the 2023 NFL draft with 10 draft picks, but it’s a different kind of year in Green Bay. After winning 13 games during three straight regular seasons, the Packers finished 8-9 and missed the playoffs in 2022, and now a transition is beginning at the game’s most important position.

Instead of gearing up for another run at the Super Bowl, the Packers are likely entering a rebuild phase. And the 2023 draft is an important piece of the early rebuilding puzzle.

Packers Wire’s position-by-position draft preview continues at running back:

On the roster

Aaron Jones: 28 years old, signed through 2024

A.J. Dillon: 24 years old, signed through 2023

Patrick Taylor: 24 years old, signed through 2023

Tyler Goodson: 22 years old, signed through 2024

Jones’ cap hit balloons to over $17 million next season, but he’s a likely restructure candidate next offseason. Dillon could be an in-season extension candidate. Taylor has bounced between the practice squad and 53-man roster; Goodson is entering Year 2.

Short-term need

Low. In Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon, the Packers have one of the best 1-2 punches at running back in football. They will dominate the touches in 2023 and possibly even beyond. Jones is a dynamic runner and receiver; Dillon is the sledgehammer. The Packers will be expected big things from both during the first year of Jordan Love as the starting quarterback. Behind them, Taylor has valuable do-it-all qualities as the No. 3, and Goodson showed explosive flashes last summer. Both backups know the offense.

Long-term need

Moderate to high. This position could look much different as early as 2024, depending on Jones’ financial situation and Dillon’s extension status. Remember, the Packers once used a second-round pick on Dillon when Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams were both entrenched as top contributors. Drafting a developmental player in the middle rounds could give the Packers some much-needed stability at running back past 2023.

Story continues

Chances of drafting the position

Moderate to high. Having 10 picks should give Brian Gutekunst an opportunity to dip into the running back pool and deliver a prospect the Packers can develop, possibly into a future starter. Although Gutekunst might be tempted during the first two days, the best bet on a running back selection for the Packers should come on Day 3. Not drafting one this year would leave the position vulnerable in 2024.

Depth of the draft class

Decent, possibly even good. Dane Brugler of The Athletic gave 22 running backs a draftable grade, and most should be available in the mid-to-late rounds. Bijan Robinson is the clear No. 1, and there may only be 2-3 others drafted during the first two days, but the Packers should have plenty of options available come Day 3.

Potential options, last RB drafted

Some potential RB options:

— Tyjae Spears, Tulane

— Zach Charbonnet, UCLA

— Tank Bigsby, Auburn

— Roshon Johnson, Texas

— Izzy Abanikanda, Pitt

— Chase Brown, Illinois

— Evan Hull, Northwestern

— Deneric Prince, Tulsa

— Lew Nichols, Central Michigan

Last running back drafted: A.J. Dillon, second round, 2020

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire