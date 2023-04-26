Packers 2023 draft preview: New era also beginning at kicker?

The Green Bay Packers will go into the 2023 NFL draft with 10 draft picks, but it’s a different kind of year in Green Bay. After winning 13 games during three straight regular seasons, the Packers finished 8-9 and missed the playoffs in 2022, and now a transition is beginning at the game’s most important position.

Instead of gearing up for another run at the Super Bowl, the Packers are likely entering a rebuild phase. And the 2023 draft is an important piece of the early rebuilding puzzle.

Packers Wire’s position-by-position draft preview continues at the specialists:

On the roster

P Pat O’Donnell (32 years old, signed through 2023)

LS Matt Orzech (28 years old, signed through 2025)

LS Jack Coco (24 years old, signed through 2024)

K Parker White (24 years old, signed through 2024)

The Packers signed White in January and added Orzech, a veteran long snapper, in free agency. Mason Crosby, the team’s kicker since 2007, remains unsigned. Like quarterback, is this the end of an era at kicker?

Short-term need

High, at kicker. Pat O’Donnell and Matt Orzech give the Packers a veteran combo at punter and long snapper, respectively, but Parker White has never kicked in a regular season game and is the only kicker on the roster. At the very least, the Packers must add competition here, especially if returning Mason Crosby is no longer an option. A draft pick or priority free agent immediately following the draft is likely. Crosby turns 39 in September.

Long-term need

Moderate. The Packers might be in the process of finding a new kicker for 2023, and Pat O’Donnell’s deal expires following the 2023 season. It’s possible the Packers could stash a kicker or punter on the 16-player practice squad, but developing multiple specialists over several seasons isn’t common. Needs are addressed as they arise, so expect either a new deal for O’Donnell or a search for a punter next offseason. Orzech signed a three-year deal, providing some stability at long snapper.

Chances of drafting a specialist

Decent. A kicker is by far the most likely specialist for the Packers to use a pick on in this draft, but it’s not necessarily a deep draft for kickers. The Packers do have seven Day 3 picks, and Brian Gutekunst has a history of using Day 3 picks on specialists (drafted JK Scott, Hunter Bradley in 2018). Still, the right kicker has to be available at the right pick to make the selection happen.

Depth of the draft class

Not great. Dane Brugler of The Athletic rates only two kickers with draftable grades in the class, although a class having only a handful of draftable kickers is common. Brugler also rates two punters and one long snapper with a draftable grade.

Potential options, last specialist drafted

— K Jake Moody, Michigan

— K Chad Ryland, Maryland

— K Anders Carlson, Auburn

— K Chris Dunn, NC State

— K Peyton Henry, Washington

— K B.T. Potter, Clemson

— K Jack Podlesny, Georgia

Last specialist drafted: Hunter Bradley, 2018, seventh round

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire