Packers 2023 draft preview: Depth chart looks strong at linebacker

The Green Bay Packers will go into the 2023 NFL draft with 10 draft picks, but it’s a different kind of year in Green Bay. After winning 13 games during three straight regular seasons, the Packers finished 8-9 and missed the playoffs in 2022, and now a transition is beginning at the game’s most important position.

Instead of gearing up for another run at the Super Bowl, the Packers are likely entering a rebuild phase. And the 2023 draft is an important piece of the early rebuilding puzzle.

Packers Wire’s position-by-position draft preview continues at linebacker:

For the best local Wisconsin news, sports, entertainment and culture coverage, subscribe to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

On the roster

De’Vondre Campbell: 29 years old, signed through 2026

Quay Walker: 22 years old, signed through 2025

Isaiah McDuffie: 23 years old, signed through 2024

Eric Wilson: 28 years old, signed through 2023

The Packers re-signed Wilson, who led the team in special teams grade at PFF last season. Krys Barnes was not retained and signed with the Cardinals.

Short-term need

Low. The Packers have all they need for 2023. Campbell provides the steady veteran starter, Walker is the ascending young player, and McDuffie and Wilson provide the depth and core special teamers. Unless the Packers start using Walker more on the edge, it will be difficult for an addition at off-ball linebacker to make an impact in 2023.

Long-term need

Low to moderate. Campbell’s deal likely keeps him in Green Bay for at least two more seasons, and Walker, a 2022 first-rounder, is expected to be a long-term starter. Even McDuffie is signed for two more seasons. The Packers likely want to add a fifth linebacker to start developing, possibly with a draft pick this year. But Brian Gutekunst can feel relatively good about the long-term stability of his off-ball linebacker position.

Chances of drafting the position

Moderate. The need is low, but having seven Day 3 picks provides a chance to draft a young, athletic linebacker who can develop early on and play special teams. Given the experienced depth on the roster, the Packers don’t need to spend a pick on the position, but the team does need more numbers at linebacker, so expect either a draft pick or a few undrafted free agent signings.

Story continues

Depth of the draft class

Fine. Dane Brugler of The Athletic has only six off-ball linebackers in his top 100 players, so early round options might be limited. That works for the Packers, who are far more likely to be targeting a linebacker on Day 3. Brugler has 23 linebackers with a draftable grade, including 14 expected to be drafted on Day 3.

Potential options, last LB drafted

— Jack Campbell, Iowa

— Nick Herbig, Wisconsin

— Mohamoud Diabate, Utah

— Anfernee Orji, Vanderbilt

— Charlie Thomas, Georgia Tech

— DeMarvion Overshown, Texas

— Jeremy Banks, Tennessee

— Ben Van Sumeren, Michigan State

— Dorian Williams, Tulane

Last linebacker drafted: Quay Walker, first round, 2022

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire