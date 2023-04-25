Packers 2023 draft preview: Could cornerback be a sneaky need?

The Green Bay Packers will go into the 2023 NFL draft with 10 draft picks, but it’s a different kind of year in Green Bay. After winning 13 games during three straight regular seasons, the Packers finished 8-9 and missed the playoffs in 2022, and now a transition is beginning at the game’s most important position.

Instead of gearing up for another run at the Super Bowl, the Packers are likely entering a rebuild phase. And the 2023 draft is an important piece of the early rebuilding puzzle.

Packers Wire’s position-by-position draft preview continues at cornerback:

On the roster

Jaire Alexander: 26 years old, signed through 2026

Rasul Douglas: 27 years old, signed through 2024

Eric Stokes: 24 years old, signed through 2025

Keisean Nixon: 25 years old, signed through 2023

Shemar Jean-Charles: 24 years old, signed through 2024

Kiondre Thomas: 25 years old, signed through 2023

Corey Ballentine: 27 years old, signed through 2023

Tyrell Ford: 25 years old, signed through 2024

Benjie Franklin: 26 years old, signed through 2023

The Packers have nine cornerbacks under contract, including the top four in snaps played last season. Nixon, an All-Pro returner, re-signed on a one-year deal.

Short-term need

Low, for the most part. In Alexander and Douglas, the Packers have two locked-in starters at cornerback, and Matt LaFleur is ready to give Nixon a chance to be the starting nickel. Stokes, a 2021 first-round pick, needs to rebound after a season-ending injury in 2022, but he was a good starter as a rookie. The Packers also brought back Ballentine, a key special teamer over the second half of last season. Also, Darnell Savage can play in the slot. The depth and experience here is good, but what if Stokes struggles in his third season and Nixon can’t handle the slot? Or if Douglas eventually moves to safety? At premium positions, things can change quickly. Overall, the Packers probably feel good about the position entering 2023.

Long-term need

Moderate. Alexander, Douglas and Stokes are all under contract for the next two seasons, so there is stability at the top of the depth chart. The Packers still need to continue building out the position to protect against change, which is constant and unstoppable at the NFL level. Shemar Jean-Charles, a fifth-rounder in 2021, hasn’t developed into a core player. Nixon will be a free agent again next offseason. Stokes is much more of a question mark entering 2023.

Chances of drafting the position

Decent. While the Packers have nine cornerbacks under contract, there’s a good chance Brian Gutekunst will use a draft pick to better the competition level at the bottom of the depth chart. This is another one of those important positions that probably needs annual investment. In five years of drafting, Gutekunst has used five picks on cornerbacks.

Depth of the draft class

Good. Dane Brugler of The Athletic has 14 cornerbacks in his top 100 players, including seven in his top 45. There is real talent at the top of the draft, including legitimate first-round options. Would the Packers use one of their top-50 picks on a corner? It’s hard to say, but premium positions require premium investment. The depth is good; Brugler has 34 cornerbacks with a draftable grade in the class.

Potential options, last CB drafted

— Deonte Banks, Maryland

— Julius Brents, Kansas State

— Cory Trice Jr., Purdue

— Kyu Blu Kelly, Stanford

— Tyrique Stevenson, Miami

— Terell Smith, Minnesota

— Riley Moss, Iowa

— Mekhi Blackmon, LSU

— Darrell Luter, South Alabama

Last CB drafted: Shemar Jean-Charles, fifth round, 2021

