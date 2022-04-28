Packers 2022 NFL draft preview: Everything you need to know

The 2022 NFL draft is finally here for the Green Bay Packers and the 31 other NFL teams. The year’s most important roster-building event will give the Packers a terrific opportunity to build on the winning foundation already in place and find more roster pillars to keep the Packers among the NFL’s most competitive franchises.

Here are all the things you need to know about the Packers entering the 2022 NFL draft:

How to watch

The draft begins Thursday night and runs through Saturday. The three-day event will be broadcast on ESPN, ABC, NFL Network and ESPN Deportes.

– Thursday (First round): 7:00 p.m. CT start

– Friday (Second-third rounds): 6:00 p.m. CT start

– Saturday (Fourth-seventh rounds): 11:00 a.m. CT start

List of picks

1. First round, No. 22 overall (from LV)

2. First round, No. 28 overall

3. Second round, No. 53 overall (from LV)

4. Second round, No. 59 overall

5. Third round, No. 92 overall

6. Fourth round, No. 132 overall

7. Fourth round, No. 140 overall (compensatory)

8. Fifth round, No. 171 overall

9. Seventh round, No. 228 overall (from HOU)

10. Seventh round, No. 249 overall

11. Seventh round, No. 258 overall (compensatory)

Trade value chart

List of top needs

Wide receiver: This position was a top need before losing Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling. Now, the Packers need to reload with multiple picks. Finding a true “X” receiver and a deep threat is required.

Offensive line: The Packers lost Billy Turner and Lucas Patrick, who played over 1,800 snaps last season, and Elgton Jenkins (ACL) could miss half of the year. Rebuilding depth at offensive tackle and on the interior is necessary.

Tight end: Only Josiah Deguara is signed past 2022. This position takes time to develop at the NFL level, so the Packers might need to get ahead of the curve, especially with uncertain long-term futures for Robert Tonyan (one-year deal, returning from ACL) and Marcedes Lewis (turning 38).

Safety: Depth is severely lacking, and it’s even worse long-term. Adrian Amos’ deal voids after 2022, and the Packers haven’t yet picked up Darnell Savage’s fifth-year option.

Defensive line: Can the Packers find a penetrating type to complement what is already on the roster?

Inside linebacker: De’Vondre Campbell and Krys Barnes return, but the Packers need better depth, and Barnes is probably a replacement-level player long-term.

Long snapper: The team needs competition for Steve Wirtell, who wasn’t good enough during his first season in Green Bay.

Fits for the need positions on each day of the draft:

List of Top 30 visits

All teams can bring in 30 players for in-person visits before the draft. The visits provide opportunities to get to know prospects and complete athletic and medical profiles.

Here’s the Packers’ list:

WR George Pickens, Georgia

OLB Drake Jackson, USC

DL Devonte Wyatt, Georgia

WR Treylon Burks, Arkansas

WR Christian Watson, NDSU

OL Tyler Smith, Tulsa

OT Abraham Lucas, Wash. State

S Jaquan Brisker, Penn State

OLB Sam Williams, Ole Miss

WR Tyquan Thornton, Baylor

WR Velus Jones, Tennessee

DL Eric Johnson, Missouri State

S Tariq Carpenter, Georgia Tech

WR Samori Toure, Nebraska

OL Luke Goedeke, Central Michigan

DL Perrion Winfrey, Oklahoma

OL Bam Olaseni, Utah

DL Kevin Atkins, Fresno State

OT Rasheed Wallace, Penn State

WR Romeo Doubs, Nevada

OL Darrian Kinnard, Kentucky

OL Jahmir Johnson, Texas A&M

OL Ed Ingram, LSU

CB Gregory Junior, Ouachita Baptist

CB DaRon Bland, Fresno State

TE John Fitzpatrick, Georgia

LB Jack Cochrane, South Dakota

LB Kyron Johnson, Kansas

OL Jean Delance, Florida

OL Logan Bruss, Wisconsin

Full list of pre-draft visits

Unpacking Future Packers Countdown

Brennen Rupp’s in-depth countdown of the 100 players capable of being drafted by the Packers. Includes interviews, stats, profiles and fits in Green Bay. Last season, Rupp had Eric Stokes as his No. 1 player. Will the Packers take his No. 1 player again?

First-round options

The Packers hold two first-round picks, providing general manager Brian Gutekunst a chance to add two elite talents to his roster on Thursday night.

Here are the 15 players we love for the Packers in the first round:

