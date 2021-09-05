Packers’ 2021 draft class may have several instant impact players

In 2020, the Green Bay Packers’ draft class was mostly about securing the future. In 2021, the Packers focused more on addressing areas of immediate need.

After a full offseason, we have a clearer picture of who might be able to contribute right away from the rookie class. Here is a breakdown of seven Packers’ rookies and how they can make an immediate impact:

CB Eric Stokes

(AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

Previous reports and the Packers' latest official depth chart indicate that Kevin King will once again start at cornerback opposite Jaire Alexander to begin the season. While that could be the case for Week 1, it feels like it's only a matter of time before the 2021 first-round pick works his way into the starting lineup. Stokes was deployed sparingly in the preseason so there's not much to evaluate him on, but he did have a couple of flashy plays, including a third-down pass breakup against New York Jets starting wide receiver Corey Davis. https://twitter.com/BenFennell_NFL/status/1429501747614126089 It will be interesting to see how the Packers utilize Stokes, who appeared to be much more comfortable playing press-man coverage than off coverage in his college career and first NFL preseason. Will new defensive coordinator Joe Barry switch up his tendencies to make Stokes more comfortable? Will Stokes be able to adjust to playing more off coverage? Stokes certainly has the talent to excel from a variety of coverage techniques, but it remains to be seen how quickly he can make those adjustments at the NFL level.

C Josh Myers

Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin via USA TODAY NETWORK

Myers has, unsurprisingly, been confirmed as the starting center for Week 1. With Corey Linsley lost to the Los Angeles Chargers in free agency and Elgton Jenkins kicking out to left tackle to fill in for the injured David Bakhtiari to start the season, this was to be expected. Overall, Myers had a good preseason. He was rated as the highest-graded rookie center at Pro Football Focus after the first two preseason games. His athleticism was evident in pass protection and his power and nastiness showed up on a few pancake blocks. The Packers will be depending on Myers pretty heavily to keep the offensive line strong with Linsley gone and Bakhtiari sidelined for at least the first six weeks. Myers definitely has the talent and opportunity to make that happen. Time will tell if he's up to the task.

WR Amari Rodgers

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Amari Rodgers (8) runs during the second half of a preseason NFL football game, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

Rodgers didn't make much noise in the preseason but he never got a chance to play with Aaron Rodgers or the starting wide receivers, and he didn't really get schemed "gadget" plays called for him like you'd expect him to in the regular season. Getting Rodgers more manufactured touches, aligning him in the slot more frequently and finding ways to maximize his run-after-catch ability will allow him to realize his full potential in Matt LaFleur's offense. With Randall Cobb coming back via a trade with the Houston Texans, Marquez Valdes-Scantling potentially elevating his game this offseason, and Allen Lazard returning as a key perimeter run blocker and snug fit as an outside receiver, Rodgers may have tougher-than-expected competition for playing time this season. From a special teams standpoint, the starting punt returner job appears to be his to lose. Offensively, he should at least have a Tyler Ervin-like role as a rookie.

OL Royce Newman

Green Bay Packers offensive guard Royce Newman (70) on the line of scrimmage during the first half of a preseason NFL football game, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

Newman is making a serious push to start at right guard for the Packers this year. In three preseason games, he was the Packers' highest-graded offensive lineman and highest-graded rookie offensive lineman in the NFL with an elite 91.2 grade, per PFF. Over 42 pass-blocking snaps, he allowed zero pressures. If Newman can carry that type of consistency over to the regular season against better competition, he'll quickly become a fixture on the offensive line.

DL TJ Slaton

Green Bay Packers defensive tackle T.J. Slaton (93) stuffs Houston Texans running back Scottie Phillips (27) at the line during their preseason game Saturday, August 14, 2021 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Houston Texans beat the Green Bay Packers 26-7.

Slaton is a massive body on the defensive line at 6-4 and 330 lbs, and he plays like it. The fifth-round pick showcased his ability to control the line of scrimmage and make plays in the backfield this preseason with a sack and a team-leading seven defense stops, per Pro Football Focus. His athletic profile might prevent him from becoming a game-changing pass rusher, but his effort and power could make him an effective pocket pusher and solid interior pass-rush presence. Dean Lowry and Kingsley Keke are currently listed as the Packers' starting defensive ends, but neither of those players has a stranglehold on a starting job. Slaton could steal snaps or a starting job from one of those players. As a natural 1-technique defensive tackle, Slaton also gives the Packers the flexibility to play Kenny Clark at 3-technique more in four-man fronts. This could allow Clark to get more single blocks/favorable pass-rush snaps.

CB Shemar Jean-Charles

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Packers don't really have a proven, capable starting slot cornerback on the roster. Kevin King and Eric Stokes are probably best suited as perimeter cornerbacks. Jaire Alexander could easily play more snaps inside, but as a No. 1 cornerback, you probably want him lining up against No. 1 receivers on the outside the majority of the time. Starting free safety Darnell Savage has slot versatility and the Packers still have Chandon Sullivan, who manned the position last year, but there's not a super obvious choice to play that position full-time. Jean-Charles won't be a Week 1 starter, but he has the talent to push for a starting job as he gets more experience. His instincts, fluidity, competitiveness and confidence should allow him to carve out a solid rotational role as a rookie.

RB Kylin Hill

Green Bay Packers running back Kylin Hill (32) during the first half of a preseason NFL football game, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

After a good preseason showing, Hill is locked in as the No. 3 running back. Although he is clearly behind Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon in the running back pecking order, he's only an injury to either of those players away from contributing on offense in a significant role. His burst, toughness and one-cut ability seem like a good fit for LaFleur's offense. If he can be an impact player on third downs, he could see the field more than expected as a rookie. Hill may only play a small percentage of offensive snaps this year, but he'll definitely have a chance to make an immediate impact as a kickoff return man.

