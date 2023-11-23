Packers up 20-6 after fumble return TD in first quarter

The Packers are clicking on both sides of the ball in the first quarter against the Lions.

Jordan Love threw touchdown passes on both of the team's offensive possessions and safety Jonathan Owens returned a fumble for a score on the second Lions possession of the day. Anders Carlson's extra point sailed wide so Green Bay's lead is 20-6 with 2:12 left to play in the first quarter.

Packers edge rusher Rashan Gary helped put the ball into Owens' hands. He hit Lions quarterback Jared Goff as Goff began to throw the ball and the ball skittered right to Owens for the scoop and score.

Love is 8-of-9 for 124 yards and the Lions are going to have to try to overcome a two-score deficit to a divisional opponent for the second straight week.