Packers have 2 reasonable paths to NFC’s No. 1 seed in Week 17

The Green Bay Packers weren’t able to clinch the No. 1 seed with Sunday night’s win over the Tennessee Titans, but Matt LaFleur’s team has multiple pathways to claiming the top spot in the conference during the final week of the regular season.

One is preferred, but it’s always good to have more than one way to accomplish a goal.

The Packers will be the No. 1 seed in the NFC if…

– The Packers beat the Chicago Bears.

– The San Francisco 49ers beat the Seattle Seahawks.

Either result will clinch the top spot in the conference for the Packers. Both games are now scheduled for 3:25 p.m. CT on Sunday.

Ties will also factor into the equation, but it’s a rare occurrence in the NFL and a less reasonable path to consider.

If the Packers lose and both the Seahawks and New Orleans Saints win, the Packers will be the No. 3 seed.

If the Packers and Saints both lose and the Seahawks win, the Packers will be the No. 2 seed.

Possible first-round opponents for the Packers if they fail to get the No. 1 seed are the Bears, Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

This year, the top seed in each conference gets the only first-round bye and homefield advantage throughout the conference playoffs. The Packers haven’t been the No. 1 seed in the NFC since 2011.

List