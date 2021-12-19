Packers 14, Ravens 14: Biggest plays, best highlights from the first half

The Green Bay Packers and Baltimore Ravens both scored a pair of touchdowns and are going into the half tied at 14-14 on Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium.

Matt LaFleur’s team fell behind 7-0 and 14-7 but responded each time with a touchdown drive.

Here are all the best highlights from the Packers in the first half.

Fourth down stop

The Packers got off the field on the first possession with a fourth-down stop from linebacker De’Vondre Campbell.

12 to MVS

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers hit Marquez Valdes-Scantling for a 31-yard connection early in the second quarter. The speedy receiver won from the slot.

A.J. Dillon ties it up

A.J. Dillon’s fifth touchdown of the season tied the game at 7-7 in the second quarter.

Davante cooks in the red zone

Need a touchdown in the red zone? Dial up Davante Adams’ number. He beat the cornerback for an easy touchdown.

Wizardry from Rodgers

There is no defense for the perfect throw.

