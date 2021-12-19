Packers 14, Ravens 14: Biggest plays, best highlights from the first half
The Green Bay Packers and Baltimore Ravens both scored a pair of touchdowns and are going into the half tied at 14-14 on Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium.
Matt LaFleur’s team fell behind 7-0 and 14-7 but responded each time with a touchdown drive.
Here are all the best highlights from the Packers in the first half.
Fourth down stop
REJECTED ON FOURTH DOWN!#Packers ball. 😤#GBvsBAL | #GoPackGo
📺 FOX pic.twitter.com/DjQHqjxdp7
— Green Bay Packers (@packers) December 19, 2021
The Packers got off the field on the first possession with a fourth-down stop from linebacker De’Vondre Campbell.
12 to MVS
.@AaronRodgers12 connects with @MVS__11 for 31 yards!#GBvsBAL | #GoPackGo
📺 FOX pic.twitter.com/U10r3ghuIS
— Green Bay Packers (@packers) December 19, 2021
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers hit Marquez Valdes-Scantling for a 31-yard connection early in the second quarter. The speedy receiver won from the slot.
A.J. Dillon ties it up
.@ajdillon7 takes it in for the score!
TOUCHDOWN! 🙌#GBvsBAL | #GoPackGo
📺 FOX pic.twitter.com/7MjQq6bYQc
— Green Bay Packers (@packers) December 19, 2021
A.J. Dillon’s fifth touchdown of the season tied the game at 7-7 in the second quarter.
Davante cooks in the red zone
The combo of @AaronRodgers12 & @tae15adams. 💪
TOUCHDOWN! 🙌#GBvsBAL | #GoPackGo
📺 FOX pic.twitter.com/2BqIpTUbzr
— Green Bay Packers (@packers) December 19, 2021
Need a touchdown in the red zone? Dial up Davante Adams’ number. He beat the cornerback for an easy touchdown.
Wizardry from Rodgers
Just ridiculous precision from Aaron Rodgers. #GoPackGo
📺: #GBvsBAL on FOX
📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/BjHdyBMseE
— NFL (@NFL) December 19, 2021
There is no defense for the perfect throw.
