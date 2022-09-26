Packers 14, Buccaneers 12: Breakdown of Green Bay’s Week 3 win

The Green Bay Packers opened up a 14-3 lead in the first half and then survived a late rally from Tom Brady, securing a 14-12 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium.

The Packers have won two straight games after a disappointing opener and are now 2-1 after three games. Up next is the New England Patriots at Lambeau Field next Sunday.

Here’s our instant analysis of the Packers’ win, highlight what went right, what went wrong, and what it all means moving forward:

What went right

Just about everything went right early on with the offense. The Packers drove 10 plays for a touchdown late in the first quarter and then drove 12 plays for a second touchdown to open the second quarter. The offense converted five third downs, and Aaron Rodgers hit eight different receivers. It looked like a blowout was brewing for 99 percent of the third drive, but a turnover at the 1-yard line changed everything.

The defense gave up a late touchdown drive, but the group was otherwise dominant against an overmatched Bucs offense that was without a few playmakers and blockers. Tampa Bay finished 2-for-11 on third down, averaged 2.4 yards per rush and made just one trip into the red zone. The Packers also forced two turnovers.

The special teams were excellent. Pat O’Donnell placed five of his seven punts inside the 20-yard line and averaged almost 45 net yards per punt. Coverage from Rudy Ford and Keisean Nixon was excellent.

Nixon, who had to step in for Jaire Alexander after he injured his groin, forced a fumble to create a turnover and also pinned the Bucs deep by downing a punt at the 2-yard line.

Rookie receiver Romeo Doubs caught all eight of his targets and scored his first NFL touchdown.

The Packers’ pass-rush was consistently disruptive. Tom Brady took only three sacks, but he was getting the ball out of his hands quick on almost every snap.

David Bakhtiari looked solid in his long-awaited return to the field. He rotated in and out with Yosh Nijman at left tackle.

Allen Lazard caught a touchdown pass and later made two big catches from the slot against Antoine Winfield Jr. in the fourth quarter. He also secured the onside kick attempt to seal the deal.

De’Vondre Campbell produced a team-high 14 tackles and made the win-sealing play with a pass-breakup on the two-point try.

The Packers held a team to 12 points and just one touchdown on the road. It wasn’t perfect but it was certainly a winning performance.

Randall Cobb, after not practicing all week with an illness, caught a 17-yard pass on third down to extend the second drive and a 40-yarder to open the third drive.

Four players – Doubs, Cobb, Lazard and Tyler Davis – had a catch of 20 or more yards.

What went wrong

Just about everything went wrong following Aaron Jones’ fumble to end the third drive. The Packers finished going fumble, punt, punt, punt, interception, punt, punt, punt, punt, end of game (kneel down) on offense. Over the final 10 third-down attempts, the Packers converted just one.

Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon rushed 24 times for just 68 yards and caught five passes for only 17 yards. The Packers got the ball to the running back pair (29 touches) but created only 85 total yards. It was tough work against a great front and two incredible inside linebackers.

The Buccaneers couldn’t block the defensive front, but the Packers played passively on the final drive and let Tom Brady drive almost 90 yards for the touchdown. Busted coverages on simple plays created chunk plays.

The Packers keep squandering prime scoring opportunities. Two failed fourth downs in the red zone in Week 1. A lost fumble and botched snap in Week 2. A fumble at the 1-yard line and an interception near midfield on Sunday.

The Buccaneers received three first downs via penalty, including one (on Adrian Amos) that set up the final touchdown.

What it means

Wins in September don’t often mean much, but the Packers got through a somewhat difficult three-game stretch to open the season with a 2-1 record and secured an important victory – especially on the road – over an NFC contender. The Packers lost both games to the Bucs during the 2020 season, including the NFC title game, so getting over this hump has to mean something in the locker room, even if it’s just a small mental victory. There’s a good chance these two teams will meet again in January. The Packers and Bucs will look a lot different a few months down the road, but in terms of potential tiebreaker situations and conference seeding in the playoffs, this win is still important.

