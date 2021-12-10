Packers’ 10 best players at Pro Football Focus after 12 games

The Green Bay Packers are 9-3 after 12 games and preparing to play the rival Chicago Bears coming out of the bye week. The NFC North leaders have been decimated by injuries, but star performances combined with many important role players have kept the Packers among the NFL’s elites.

Here are the Packers’ 10 best players by Pro Football Focus grade coming out of the bye week:

1. WR Davante Adams

PFF grade: 91.5 (1st among WRs)

Adams ranks fourth among receivers in yards per route run (2.81), and he has 10 contested catches and nine missed tackles after the catch. He’s also one of just four receivers with over 1,000 receiving yards after 13 weeks.

2. RB A.J. Dillon

PFF grade: 85.2 (4th among RBs)

Dillon is averaging 3.2 yards after contact, with 23 forced missed tackles on only 128 attempts. He’s also caught 27 of 29 targets and is averaging over 2.0 yards per route run as a receiver.

3. QB Aaron Rodgers

PFF grade: 82.7 (8th among QBs)

Rodgers has 24 “big time throws” and only 12 “turnover worthy plays,” and he has the NFL’s highest passer rating from clean pockets this season (120.5).

4. OLB Rashan Gary

PFF grade: 82.3 (11th among edge rushers)

Gary has 50 total pressures, tied for the seventh-most among edge rushers, and his 12 quarterback hits rank fourth at the position group. He’s also produced 17 defensive stops and two forced fumbles.

5. LT Elgton Jenkins

PFF grade: 82.3 (11th among OT)

Jenkins started eight games at left tackle and allowed only 12 total pressures over 306 pass-blocking snaps. He was ninth among offensive tackles in pass-blocking grades before suffering a season-ending knee injury.

6. LB De'Vondre Campbell

PFF grade: 82.1 (1st among LBs)

Campbell has stuffed the stat sheet, delivering 32 defensive stops, eight total pressures, two forced fumbles and two interceptions. He’s in the top five among linebackers in run defense grade, pass-rushing grade and coverage grade.

7. RB Aaron Jones

PFF grade: 77.5 (12th among RBs

Jones has forced 27 missed tackles, and his four receiving touchdowns rank third among running backs. He’s also 12th among running backs in pass-blocking grade.

8. S Adrian Amos

PFF grade: 76.4 (14th among S)

Amos has the top run-defense grade among safeties, and he’s third in tackling grade. His three missed tackles are the eighth-fewest at the position.

9. OLB Preston Smith

PFF grade: 75.5 (22nd among edge rushers)

Smith has 36 pressures (the same number as Brian Burns), and he’s 24th among edge rushers in run defense grade. Of his 36 pressures, 21 have come over the last three games.

10. CB Jaire Alexander

PFF grade: 75.1 (12th among CBs)

Alexander allowed 11 catches on 19 targets over his first four games. He intercepted one pass and broke up another, but he did allow two touchdowns into his coverage.

