Packers’ 10 best players on offense from 2022 season

The Green Bay Packers finished with the 12th best grade on offense at Pro Football Focus during the 2022 season. While the passing game was inconsistent overall, the Packers were among the best teams in pass-blocking and rushing offense.

Who led the way for Matt LaFleur’s team?

Think running backs, offensive linemen and rookies.

Here are the 10 best players on offense from the Packers’ 2022 season:

RB Aaron Jones

PFF grade: 86.1

Position rank: No. 7

Jones averaged 3.2 yards after contact, forced 53 missed tackles (career-high), created 31 runs over 10 yards (career-high), caught 59 passes (career-high) and scored seven total touchdowns. His run grade of 90.7 ranked second among running backs.

RB A.J. Dillon

PFF grade: 81.4

Position grade: No. 12

Dillon gained 536 yards after contact, picked up 47 first downs and scored seven touchdowns, including six scores over the final six regular season games. His overall grade would have rivaled Aaron Jones’ without a regression as a pass-catcher (six drops, 206 receiving yards on 39 targets).

LT David Bakhtiari

PFF grade: 79.8

Position grade: No. 11 (among all OTs)

Bakhtiari allowed 10 total pressures over 339 pass-blocking snaps. The 10 pressures did not include a sack or quarterback hit, once again highlighting Bakhtiari’s incredible ability to protect the passer. He earned a pass-block grade of 70.0 or better in 10 of 11 games.

QB Aaron Rodgers

PFF grade: 77.5

Position grade: No. 12

Rodgers finished seventh among quarterbacks in touchdown passes (26) and “big time throws” (33), but he also threw eight interceptions from clean pockets and completed only 47 percent of passes when under pressure. He ranked 23rd in completion percentage and 18th in passer rating, and only six players threw more interceptions.

WR Christian Watson

PFF grade: 77.1

Position rank: No. 22

Watson averaged 14.9 yards per catch (fourth among rookies) and 2.26 yards per route run (second). He also caught nine contested passes, finished with nine total touchdowns and had a 123.3 passer rating when targeted (first).

OL Elgton Jenkins

PFF grade: 72.3

Position rank: No. 12 (among guards)

Jenkins struggled initially at right tackle, but his move to left guard in Week 7 transformed his season. After allowing 12 pressures in five games at right tackle, Jenkins allowed just five in his final 10 games at left guard. His future may still include snaps at tackle, but Jenkins looked far more comfortable at guard in his first year back from a major injury

WR Randall Cobb

PFF grade: 70.1

Position rank: No. 32 (among slot WRs)

Cobb caught 69.4 percent of his targets and averaged 13.8 yards per catch and 1.70 yards per route run from the slot. Over the final six games, Cobb caught only 10 passes for 82 yards.

WR Allen Lazard

PFF grade: 69.0

Position rank: No. 51

Lazard averaged 1.61 yards per route run, produced 45 first downs and made nine contested catches. He set career-highs in catches (60) and receiving yards (788).

OL Zach Tom

PFF grade: 68.3

Position rank: No. 41

Tom ranked seventh among all rookies in overall grade and first in pass-blocking grade. He gave up only 12 total pressures over 296 pass-blocking snaps across four positions (left tackle, left guard, right guard, right tackle). Tom was the only rookie to play at least 10 snaps at four different positions.

TE Marcedes Lewis

PFF grade: 65.6

Position rank: 28th

Lewis caught only six passes, but he finished with the ninth-best run-blocking grade among qualifying tight ends, including the fourth-best grade on zone runs.

