Packers take 10-0 lead on Aaron Rodgers to Davante Adams touchdown

The Green Bay Packers couldn’t have crafted a better start in San Francisco.

Matt LaFleur’s team took a 10-0 lead over the 49ers in the first quarter when Aaron Rodgers hit Davante Adams for a short touchdown pass to finish off a second straight scoring drive to open the contest.

Rodgers is red-hot to start the game. He has completed all nine of his passes for 127 yards and a touchdown. He is averaging 14.1 yards per attempt, with two completions over 40 yards, and a passer rating of 155.8.

The Packers used a 42-yard completion to Allen Lazard set up a field goal on the first drive and a 47-yard completion to Marquez Valdes-Scantling to set up the Adams score on the second drive.

The touchdown to Adams was a brilliant design. The Packers sent him in motion from left to right, then reversed his course back to the left and set up a pick play, giving Adams a free release and an easy jaunt into the end zone.

Adams has four catches for 29 yards.

