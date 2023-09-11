Packer volleyball team takes home four wins from Maple River Showcase

Sep. 11—The Austin volleyball team grabbed some momentum as it took four of the five matches it played in the Maple River Showcase Saturday.

The Packers (6-5 overall) beat Sibley 25-23, 25-11, they lost to Redwood Valley 25-13, 25-23, they beat Martin County West 25-18, 25-12, they topped Maple River 25-16, 25-23 and they took down St. Charles 25-20, 25-16.

Kathryn Crouch had 27 kills and 48 digs for the Packers and Haleigh Holman had 79 set assists and 40 digs.

Austin stats: Kathryn Crouch, 27 kills, 1 ace, 1 assist, 48 digs; Isabella Bolster, 24 kills, 1 ace3, 1 assist, 2 digs, 6 blocks; Quinn Osgood, 20 kills, 10 aces, 2 assists, 42 digs; Nora Sand, 13 kills, 1 assist, 2 digs, 5 blocks; Kristen Neilsen, 8 kills, 8 aces, 2 assists, 64 digs; Aggie Mckichan, 4 kills, 1 dig, 2 blocks; Ava Denzer, 3 kills, 3 digs, 4 blocks; Katara Fischer, 2 kills, 1 dig; Haleigh Holman, 2 kills, 79 assists, 40 digs; Gabby Drews, 1 kill.