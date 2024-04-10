Packer tennis team edged out by Winona

Apr. 9—The Austin boys tennis team lost to Winona 4-3 in Paulson Courts Tuesday.

The Packers (1-2 overall) won three of the four singles matches.

"It was a tough match with Winona tonight," Austin head coach Jeff Anderson said. "We came close but we have a bunch of work to do to get where we want to be."

Singles

No. 1 Cole Hebrink (A) def. Gavin Clemons (W) 6-4, 6-1

No. 2 Nathan Danielson (A) def. Reed Jacobsen (W) 6-3, 5-1

No. 3 Jose Carrion (W) def. Michael Garry (A) 6-3, 6-3

No. 4 Lucas Rust (A) def. Lydia Flesch (W) 7-5, 6-2

Doubles

No. 1 Marley Paulson/Julian Kohner (W) def. Kyler Flanders, Austin/Quinton Grimley (A) 6-4, 6-2

No. 2 Clay Cottrell/Matt Bricco (W) def. Samuel Mata/Gavin Matyas (A) 7-5, 6-0

No. 3 Oliver Wells/Deacon Kelner (W) def. Nathan Danielson, Austin/Timothy Perez (A) 6-0, 6-0