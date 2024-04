Packer softball team splits in Red Wing

Apr. 13—The Austin softball team split a doubleheader with the Wingers (1-3 overall) as the Packers dropped the opener 8-7 and won the nightcap 11-5 in Red Wing Saturday.

Quinn Osgood had four RBIs on the day for the Packers (3-4 overall).

Red Wing 8, Austin 7

Austin pitching: KJ Schaefer (L) 4 2/3 IP, 9 H, 1 BB, 6 ER, 8 K; Quinn Osgood, 1 1/3 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 4 K

Austin hitting: Osgood, 3-for-4, 2 RBIs, 2 R; Schaefer, 2-for-4, RBI; Avery Wempner, 1-for-3, RBI, BB, R; Kathryn Crouch, 1-for-3, 2 R

Austin 11, Red Wing 5

Austin pitching: Schaefer (W) 4 2/3 IP, 5 H, 1 BB, 3 R, 2 ER, 4 K; Osgood, 2 1/3 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 K

Austin hitting: Lexi Brede, 2-for-4, 3 R, BB; Peyton Squier, 2-for-3, RBI, 2 R, 2 BBs; Osgood, 2-for-5, 2 RBIs, 2 R; Schaefer, 2-for-4, 2 RBIs; Addison Walsh, 2-for-3, RBI, BB