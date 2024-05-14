Packer softball team can't hang on against AL

May 13—The Austin softball team struggled with miscues as it lost to Albert Lea (3-10 overall) 6-5 in Todd Park Monday.

The Packers (3-12 overall) led 5-2, but couldn't hang on as the Tigers finished with four unearned runs.

Austin pitching: KJ Schaefer (L) 7 IP, 7 H, 1 BB, 6 R, 2 ER, 8 K

Austin hitting: Kathryn Crouch, 2-for-4, 2 R; Lexi Brede, 2-for-4, double, R; Addison Walsh, 2-for-4, R; Peyton Squier, 1-for-3, R; Lauren Bowe, 1-for-3, double, 2 RBIs