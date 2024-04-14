Packer netters drop two in Rochester

Apr. 13—The Austin boys tennis team lost a pair of matches as they were defeated by No. 2 ranked Rochester Mayo 7-0 and they lost to Rochester John Marshall 5-2 in Rochester Saturday.

Cole Hebrink and Nathan Danielson scored singles victories against JM for the Packers (1-4 overall).

Rochester Mayo 7, Austin 0

Singles

No. 1 Tej Bhagra (M) def. Cole Hebrink (A) 6-0, 6-0

No. 2 Caleb Kennel (M) def. Nathan Danielson (A) 6-1, 6-0

No. 3 Blake Thackery (M) def. Michael Garry (A) 6-0 , 6-0

No. 4 Al McKie (M) def. Lucas Rust (A) 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

No. 1 David Teng/Max Rivera (M) def. Quinton Grimley/Kyler Flanders (A) 6-1, 6-0

No. 2 Sam Pickering/John Trygstad (M) def. Samuel Mata/Gavin Matyas (A) 6-0, 6-0

No. 3 Nico Onigkeit/Daniel McKie (M) def. Timothy Perez/Marcos Castro (A) 6-0 , 6-0

JM 5, Austin 2

Singles

No. 1 Cole Hebrink (A) def. Milan Lecic (JM) 7-5, 6-3

No. 2 Nathan Danielson (A) def. Arjun Khurana (JM) 6-0, 6-7, 10-7

No. 3 Braden Duchateau (JM) def. Michael Garry (A) 6-4, 6-1

No. 4 Collin Daly (JM) def. Lucas Rust (A) 6-3, 6-1

Doubles

No. 1 Zachary Moos, Rochester John Marshall/Joshua Hansen (JM) def. Quinton Grimley/Kyler Flanders (A) 6-2, 6-2

No. 2 Nate Nigbur/Alex Shabestari (JM) def. Samuel Mata/Gavin Matyas (A) 6-0, 6-1

No. 3 Zachary Brue/Trever Nikolai (JM) def. Marcos Castro/Timothy Perez (A) 6-0, 6-0