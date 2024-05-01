Packer girls take second, boys take third in Faribault track and field Tri

Apr. 30—The Austin girls took second and the Packer boys finished third at the Faribault track and field triangular Tuesday.

Austin's Chok Bol took first in the 100-meter hurdles and second in the 300-meter hurdles.

Aggie McKichan took first in high jump for the Packers.

AUSTIN BOYS RESULTS

Team standings: 1. Faribault 96; 2. Albert Lea 62; 3. Austin 17

4 x 800-meter relay: Jonas Hovland, Ian Johnson, Jude Hovland, Thomas Asmus (second, 9:40.15)

110-meter hurdles: Triumph Ogbeide (fifth, 17.04)

100-meter dash: Jamal Faux (sixth, 11.83)

1600-meter run: Thomas Asmus (second, 4:54.07); Jonas Hovland (fourth, 5:11.34); Jude Hovland (fifth, 5:34.94)

4 x 100-meter relay: Jamal Faux, Myles Taylor, Triumph Ogbeide, Carter Holt (second, 45.98)

400-meter run: Ian Johnson (sixth, 1:01.33)

300-meter hurdles: Isaiah Cabeen (fifth, 46.53)

200-meter dash: Myles Taylor (third, 23.91)

3200-meter run: Michael Dube (fourth, 12:24.64)

Long jump: Triumph Ogbeide (fourth, 18-1.50)

Triple jump: Isaiah Cabeen (fourth, 38-1); Riley Ferguson (fifth, 36-4.50)

Pole vault: Colton Qualey (fourth, 9-6)

Shot put: Coltrane Page (fourth, 33-4)

AUSTIN GIRLS RESULTS

Team standings: 1. Faribault 102; 2. Austin 69; 3. Albert Lea 12

100-meter hurdles: Chok Bol (first, 16.13); Emily Klapperich (second, 17.55)

100-meter dash: Destiny Troh (second, 13.88); Sophia Meyer (fourth, 14.52); Juliette Zimmerli (fifth, 14.57)

4 x 200-meter relay: Elaine Chumba, Awille Okey, Juliette Zimmerli, Ashley Reyes Garcia (second, 2:01.39)

1600-meter run: Marissa Shute (third, 5:48.42)

4 x 100-meter relay: Natalie Neitzell, Awille Okey, Sophia Meyer, Kylie Crouch (second, 57.41)

400-meter run: Eve Kewatt (fourth, 1:09.73)

300-meter hurdles: Chok Bol (second, 58.30); Kylie Crouch (third, 1:01.20)

800-meter run: Marissa Shute (second, 2:34.91)

200-meter run: Ashley Reyes Garcia (second, 29.14)

3200-meter run: Grace Vortherms (second, 13:39.24)

4 x 400-meter relay: Marie Tolbert, Eve Kewatt, Ashley Reyes Garcia, Marissa Shute (second, 4:44.43)

Long jump: Nyaguay Mar (second, 14-5); Elaine Chumba (fourth, 14-1.50); Ashley Reyes Garcia (fifth, 14-1)

Triple jump: Elaine Chumba (third, 30-1.50)

High jump: Aggie McKichan (first, 4-8); Duna Oteng (third, 4-6)

Pole vault: Emily Klapperich (second, 7-7)

Shot put: Laura Bekaert (first, 32-4); Mia Maloney (third, 29-3)

Discus: Mia Maloney (second, 86)