Packer girls golfers take second in Owatonna

May 7—The Austin girls golf team took second place in the Owatonna Triangular with a team score of 385 Tuesday.

Sydney Lewis led the Packers with an 84.

Team standings: 1. Owatonna, 369; 2. Austin, 385; 3. Albert Lea, 404

Austin scoring: Sydney Lewis, 84; Ailani Thiravong, 85; Izzy Sellers, 106; Gracie Greenman, 110; Reagan Harty, 111; Lucy Annis, 113