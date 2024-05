Packer girls golfers take fourth in Big Nine Meet

May 20—The Austin girls golf team took fourth out of 12 teams on the second Big Nine meet of the year in Northfield Monday.

Ailani Thiravong shot a 73 to lead the Packers, who had a team score of 359.

Northfield won the meet with a 329.

Austin scoring: Ailani Thiravong, 73; Sydney Lewis, 91; Lucy Annis, 93; Reagan Harty, 102; Gracie Greenman, 108; Izzy Sellers, 119