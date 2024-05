Packer girls golfers advance to second day of Section 1AAA meet

May 28—The Austin girls golf team shot a team score of 393 on the first day of the Section 1AAA meet in Cannon Falls Tuesday.

The Packers, who were led by freshman Ailani Thiravong's score of 78, will play as a team in the second round.

Austin scoring: Ailani Thiravong, 78; Lucy Annis, 100; Sydney Lewis, 106; Reagan Harty, 109; Gracie Greenman, 113