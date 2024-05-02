Packer girls golf team takes eighth in Lake City
May 1—The Austin girls golf team took eighth place in the 12-team Lake City Invite Wednesday.
Austin finished with a team score of 374.
Ailani Thiravong led the Packers with a 77.
Team standings: 1. Lake City 311; 2. Byron 334; 3. Holy Family 339; 4. Eastview 343; 5. Northfield 352; 6. Rochester Mayo 362; 7. Lakeville South 370; 8. Austin 374; 9. Stillwater 376; 9. Red Wing 376; 11. Rochester John Marshall 380; 12. Winona 384
Austin scoring: Ailani Thiravong, 74; Izzy Sellers, 96; Sydney Lewis, 98; Gracie Greenman, 106; Reagan Harty, 107