Packer earning coaching badges to 'give back'

During this year's Six Nations Marlie Packer became only the sixth Englishwoman to surpass 100 caps [Getty Images]

England captain Marlie Packer has said she is completing more coaching badges to "give back" to rugby when her playing career ends.

The 34-year-old became the sixth Englishwoman to reach 100 caps during this year's Grand Slam-winning Six Nations campaign.

Packer was visiting her former rugby club in her hometown of Yeovil, Somerset, where she helped run a coaching session.

"At the moment I'm doing my level three coaching award. I've had my level two for years," she told BBC Radio Somerset.

"I think the sport has given me so much - not just to the person I am today but I've travelled the world, I've got friends all over the world.

"I've done some amazing things and I think if I can give back to the sport that's given me so much in me getting my qualifications and being able to come and coach."

Packer scored three tries during the Six Nations as she led the Red Roses to their third straight Grand Slam and sixth consecutive title.

While the back-rower is not planning her retirement yet, she said she is planning for rugby to be part of her future.

"I don't know what I'm going to do when I retire but I don't think I'll be too far away from rugby because it gives me joy," she said.

Packer has returned to her club Saracens for the final four games of the regular Premiership Women's Rugby (PWR) season.

The three-time league champions sit second in the table and have already secured their place in the top four and play-offs.

The Red Roses will then regroup to defend their WXV1 tournament title in September, with warm-up games against France and New Zealand.

"We want to be the Red Roses that keep playing in these high-end games to show we are the best - and you can only be the best if you're playing the best," Packer said.

"That's what I think the RFU [Rugby Football Union] has worked really hard on for us to be able to do."