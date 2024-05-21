Will Packer, Dominique Dawes Among New Limited Partners of the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons are adding some notable names to its ownership.

The NFL franchise, led by chairman Arthur Blank, says that it will add four new people as limited partners, including a Hollywood insider, and a legendary Olympian.

Among the new limited partners are producer Will Packer, who produced films like Girls Trip, Ride Along, and Think Like a Man, as well as the (infamous, thanks to Will Smith) 2022 Academy Awards broadcast.

The group also includes Olympic gold medalist Dominique Dawes, former Walgreens and Sam’s Club CEO Rosalind Brewer and venture capitalist Rashaun Williams. The NFL owners approved the new partners at a league meeting in Nashville Tuesday.

“Roz, Dominique, Will and Rashaun are impressive leaders who have made an impact in a variety of enterprises, while also building histories of success making a difference in the world around them and positively impacting people in ways that align very well with our Core Values,” said Blank in a statement. “Each brings unique talent, experience and perspective to our ownership group so I’m excited to have them on board as limited partners and to tapping their vast expertise in finding ways to continue building the Atlanta Falcons and making an even bigger difference in our community.”

“The power of representation and equity should never be underestimated and as someone who has dedicated his career to creating diverse imagery, I have a true appreciation of Mr. Blank’s commitment to opening doors that have historically been closed to African Americans,” Packer added. “This investment represents not only the personal opportunity of a lifetime, but also the chance to demonstrate for generations to come that someone who looks like me can excel not only on the field, but at the highest level of the exclusive ranks of NFL ownership.”

“Throughout the course of my life, making an impact on others has always been my driving force,” added Dawes. “What I accomplished in 1996, winning America’s first Team Gold Medal in gymnastics and as the first African- American to win Gold, in the city of Atlanta, has given me, to this day, the greatest platform to continually inspire others. The unique opportunity Mr. Blank has provided enables me to further my positive impact on those in the Atlanta community, a place I hold near and dear to my heart. Having been a global ambassador for the United States, I hope that my platform and influence as one of the few African American women to be a limited partner in the National Football League has broad impact throughout the NFL community and beyond.”

The four new additions join a limited partner group that currently includes Brian Barker, Ron Canakaris, Warrick Dunn, Doug Hertz, Alan Kestenbaum, Edward Mendel and Derek Smith.

