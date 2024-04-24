Packer boys tennis team falls to Rochester Century
Apr. 23—The Austin boys tennis team lost to Rochester Century 6-1 in Paulson Courts Tuesday.
Cole Hebrink had the lone win for the Packers (2-6 overall).
Singles
No. 1 Cole Hebrink (A) def. Karthik Anand (RC) 7-6 (5), 6-2
No. 2 Rowan Johnson (RC) def. Nathan Danielson (A) 6-3, 6-2
No. 3 Owen McMaster (RC) def. Michael Garry (A) 6-1, 6-0
No. 4 Riwaj Gurung (RC) def. Lucas Rust (A) 6-3, 6-1
Doubles
No. 1 Jason Zheng/Timothy Schroeder (RC) def. Kyler Flanders/Quinton Grimley (A) 6-4, 6-1
No. 2 Arihann Ayyanar/Mahadev Krishnan (RC) def. Samuel Mata/Gavin Matyas (A) 6-1, 6-3
No. 3 Alexander Cao/Shivam Joshi (RC) def. Marcos Castro/Timothy Perez (A) 6- 2, 7-6 (3)