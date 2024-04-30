Packer boys golfers take eighth in Chaska

Apr. 29—The Austin boys golf team took eighth place at the eight-team invite at the Hazeltine Invite in Chaska Monday.

Isaac Anderson shot an 80 for the Packers.

AUSTIN RESULTS

Team standings: 1. Spring Lake Park, 300; Chanhassen, 304; Holy Family Catholic 307; Benilde-St. Margaret's 309; 5. Waconia 316; 6. Orono 323; 7. Chaska 331; 8. Austin 345

Austin scoring: Isaac Anderson, 80; Elijah Krueger, 88; Carter Hovelsrud, 88; Cale Tupy, 89; Owen O'Rourke, 93; Collin Berg, 95