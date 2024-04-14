Packer boys and girls each take 2nd at Hayfield golf meet
Apr. 13—The Austin boys and girls golf teams each took second place at the 12-team Hayfield Invite Saturday.
Aliani Thiravong took first overall for the Packer girls with a score of 84 and Cale Tupy took fourth overall for the Packer boys with a score of 79.
Austin boys scoring: Cale Tupy 79; Elijah Krueger, 80; Isaac Anderson, 87; Owen O'Rourke, 89; Carter Hovelsrud, 91; Collin Berg, 95
Austin girls scoring: Aliani Thiravong 84; Sydney Lewis, 104; Izzy Sellers, 111; Lucy Annis, 111; Reagan Harty, 113; Gracie Greenman, 120
