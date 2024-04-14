Packer boys and girls each take 2nd at Hayfield golf meet

Apr. 13—The Austin boys and girls golf teams each took second place at the 12-team Hayfield Invite Saturday.

Aliani Thiravong took first overall for the Packer girls with a score of 84 and Cale Tupy took fourth overall for the Packer boys with a score of 79.

Austin boys scoring: Cale Tupy 79; Elijah Krueger, 80; Isaac Anderson, 87; Owen O'Rourke, 89; Carter Hovelsrud, 91; Collin Berg, 95

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Subscribe

Austin girls scoring: Aliani Thiravong 84; Sydney Lewis, 104; Izzy Sellers, 111; Lucy Annis, 111; Reagan Harty, 113; Gracie Greenman, 120

More RSS General

Packer softball team splits in Red Wing

Packer netters drop two in Rochester

Lowe leads Rebel attack in win over Goodhue

Bruins roar past Norsemen to clinch a playoff spot

Print Article