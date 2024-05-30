Packer boys finish golf season at Lake City

May 29—The Austin boys golf team wrapped up its season at the Section 1AAA meet at Lake City Wednesday.

Cale Tupy shot an 81 to finish with a two-day total of 154, Isaac Anderson shot a 78 to finish with a 157 and Eli Krueger shot an 81 to finish with a 157.

All three golfers improved on their finishes from last year at sections and they will all be back in the lineup next season.

