Packer baseball team sweeps Falcons

May 9—The Austin baseball team swept Faribault (0-13 overall) by scores of 14-2 and 4-0 in Faribault Thursday.

Peyton Ransom struck out six to win game one for the Packers (7-7 overall) and he also drove in four runs.

Isaiah Conway singled in a run in the first inning of the 4-0 win and Dakota Retterath and Casey Denzer added RBI hits. Noah Dunlap struck out eight to score the win.

Austin 14, Faribault 2

Austin pitching: Peyton Ransom (W) 6 IP, 2 H, 4 BB, 2 R, 1 ER, 6 K; Isaiah Conway, 1 IP, 0 R

Austin hitting: Hadyn Quitmeyer 2-for-4, RBI, 2 R; Isaac Osgood 2-for-3, 2 RBI, 2 R, 1 SB; Peyton Ransom 3-for-5, 2 doubles, 4 RBI, 1 R; Dakota Retterath 2-for-4, double, 1 RBI, 1 R, 1 SB

Austin 4, Faribault 2

Austin pitching: Noah Dunlap (W) 6 IP, 3 H, 3 BB, 0 R, 8 K; Dakota Retterath, 1 IP, 0 R, 2 K

Austin hitting: Casey Denzer 1-for-3, double, 1 RBI; Cooper Jacobsen 2-for-3, 1 RBI, 1 R; Benton Purkapile 2-for-3; Peyton Ransom 2-for-4 2 SB