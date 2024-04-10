Advertisement

Packer baseball team starts fast in win at Owatonna

Austin Daily Herald, Minn.
Apr. 9—The Austin baseball team beat the Huskies in Owatonna Tuesday.

Haydn Quitmeyer had a two-run double in a four-run first inning for the Packers (2-1 overall), Dakota Retterath had a two-run single to put Austin up 7-0 in the second and Peyton Ransom iced the game with a two-run single in the sixth.

Austin pitching: Noah Dunlap, 0 IP, 2 BB, 1 ER; Peyton Ransom, 4 IP, 4 H, 7 BB, 5 R, 1 ER; Isaiah Conway, 3 IP, 1 H, 7 BB, 1 ER, 2 K

Austin hitting: Haydn Quitmeyer, 2-for-4, double, 2 RBIs, R; Isaac Osgood, 2-for-4, 3 R, 2 SB; Peyton Ransom, 3-for-4, 3 RBIs, 2 R, SB; Dakota Retterath, 3-for-4, double, 3 RBIs, R