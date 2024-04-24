Packer baseball team rallies past Century
Apr. 23—The Austin baseball team rallied to a 7-6 win over Rochester Century (2-6 overall) in Seltz Field Tuesday.
Dakota Retterath knocked in two runs to bring the Packers (3-5 overall) within one in the bottom of the seventh, a run scored on a hit by Ethan Anderson and Peyton Ransom scored the game-winning run on a wild pitch.
Austin pitching: Noah Dunlap 5 1/3 IP, 3 H, 4 BB, 4 R, 3 ER, 4 K; Dakota Retterath (W) 1 2/3 IP, 2 H, 1 BB, 2 ER, 4 K
Austin hitting: Benton Purkapile, 2-for-3, R; Ethan Anderson, 2-for-4, R; Isaac Osgood, 3-for-3, double, 2 RBIs, R; Retterath, 1-for-3, 2 RBIs