Pack Stave Off Fourth Quarter Comeback to Earn First Win
Are the Wolverines a legitimate contender for the Big Ten title? Will Florida State lose more than eight games for the first time since 1974?
USC rallies behind freshman QB Jaxson Dart and interim head coach Donte Williams for a big win over Washington State.
"It's not f***ing about you! We're here to play baseball!"
San Diego Padres stars Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado had to be separated after getting into a heated exchange during Saturday's game.
During Sunday’s win over the Giants, Broncos linebacker Von Miller made a very strong comment regarding the impact of quarterback Teddy Bridgewater on the team. Recently, Miller expressed regret that the comment came to light. “I ain’t felt that in a while,” Miller told Bridgewater on the sideline during the Week One victory, “since 18 [more]
If you’re trying to create a scenario where somebody other than Alabama wins the College Football Playoff, you don't have many options so far.
Freshman Jaxson Dart threw for four touchdowns in relief, lifting USC to a 45-14 win at Washington State in interim coach Donte Williams' first game.
A former Keller Central football player pulled off one of the more amazing interceptions you’ll ever see in Oklahoma’s win over Nebraska.
Quarterback Arch Manning, the No. 1 rated recruit in the class of 2023, is among the top prospects visiting the Georgia-South Carolina game.
Penn State had to send its punt team onto the field because the officiating crew incorrectly said it was fourth down.
A plane carrying the USC football team tips backward on a tarmac on way to play Saturday's game Washington State.
TreVeyon Henderson rushed for 277 yards in Ohio State's victory over Tulsa, breaking the Buckeyes' freshman single-game record held by Archie Griffin.
While it may feel like the season started just days ago, most teams across the country are already a quarter of the way through their schedules.
No. 3 Oklahoma escaped by the skin of its teeth, beating Nebraska 23-16 Saturday in a game that came down to the wire.
"No, I'm not done. We'll see what happens here."
USC football has won 12 of the last 14 meetings against Washington State after scoring 45 unanswered points in a 45-14 victory on Saturday, Sept. 18 in Pullman. Freshman quarterback Jaxson Dart throws for the most passing yards in a USC debut with 391 on 30-of-46 pass attempts, while also totaling four touchdowns and two interceptions against the Cougars. Junior wide receiver Drake London set career-highs in receptions (13) and receiving yards (170) while also adding two touchdowns to his career day. The Trojans imrpove to 2-1 overall and 1-1 in conference. The Cougars fall to 1-2 overall and 0-1 in Pac-12 play. Follow Pac-12 football this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 football to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.
Here are the five things we learned from Alabama's narrow victory over the Florida Gators!
Notre Dame improved to 3-0 with a defeat of Purdue, but its toughest tests are ahead and questions about where the Irish are hover over South Bend.
Commentary on defense, Shipley, Uiagalelei after Clemson win against Georgia Tech