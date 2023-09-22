Pack golfers 2nd, 3rd at Western AA

Sep. 22—HELENA — The Sentinel boys played golf a little bit more like mortals on Thursday, but Glacier couldn't close the gap at the Western AA Divisional.

Behind Kade McDonough's two-day total of 10-under 134, Missoula Sentinel won the team title by 22 strokes over the Wolfpack. It was the third time McDonough earned medalist honors this season, and the first event Glacier lost as a team.

On the girls' side Helena Capital surged to the team title while first-day leader Glacier fell to third place — still earning a spot at the State AA tournament next Thursday and Friday.

Hudson Goroski (3-under 141), Colin McCarthy and Gabe Shepard gave the Spartan boys four players finish in the top 13 at the Bill Roberts Golf Course. They shot 299 Thursday after a blistering 276 Wednesday.

Their total was 575, and Glacier (302 Thursday) was next at 597. Capital was third at 605 and Flathead, while qualifying three golfers for next week's State AA meet, was sixth at 644.

Glacier's Sam Engellant shot a 72 Thursday to move into a tie for third with Capital freshman John Gilbert. Both finished at 2-over 146.

Trevor Cunningham and Torren Murray tied for sixth at 147 for the Pack, two strokes behind Flathead's Dylan Morris, who was alone in fifth at 145.

The top four teams qualify all five of their golfers for the State AA, which is Sept. 28-29 at Lake Hills Golf Course in Billings. The next 10 golfers (plus ties) from non-qualifying teams head to state as well.

Besides Morris, Flathead can send Korbin Eaton and Tyler Williams to Billings.

Tanyon Murray and Wes Weber filled out the Wolfpack's divisional team and will also head to state.

Capital sat just four strokes off the pace on Wednesday, and with four players shooting 99 and under Thursday the Bruins ended up 13 strokes clear of the field.

They shot 376 to finish at 749; Missoula Hellgate, with Anna Stensrud claiming medalist honors, was next at 762. Glacier was next at 778.

First-day individual leader Chloe Tanner finished third for the Wolfpack, 14 strokes behind Stensrud and six behind Capital's Olivia McGreevey.

Big Sky's Lev Heaney and Hellgate's Landrie Anderson tied for fourth at 173.

Payzlee Boyce was Flathead's top finisher; her total of 193 tied her for ninth with Glacier's Kendall Tkachyk.

Becca Vosen and Kyrie Gislason both qualified for state from the Bravettes.

Glacier's state team includes Tanner, Tkachyk, Braelyn Ryan, Abbi Townsend and Maggie Milton.

Western AA Divisional

Sept. 20-21

Bill Roberts GC, Helena

BOYS

Team scores — 1, Missoula Sentinel 575; 2, Glacier 597; 3, Helena Capital 506; 4, Butte 624; 5, Missoula Big Sky 642; 6, Flathead 644; 7, Missoula Hellgate 712; 8, Helena 750.

Top 32 Individuals

Kade McDonough, Sentinel 66-68—134

Hudson Goroski, Sentinel 65-76—141

John Gilbert, Capital 73-73—146

Sam Engellant, Glacier 74-72—146

Dylan Morris, Flathead 72-75—147

Trevor Cunningham, Glacier 73-76—149

Torren Murray, Glacier 74-75—149

Chase Choquette, Butte 74-76—150

Caden McCullough, Capital 74-76—150

Colin McCarthy, Sentinel 74-77—151

Kyler Meredith, Capital 74-77—151

Carson Towe, Big Sky 72-80—152

Gabe Shepard, Sentinel 71-82—153

Tanyon Murray, Glacier 74-81—155

Gavin Roesti, Butte 76-79—155

Wes Weber, Glacier 76-79—155

Kaden Yaeger, Big Sky 77-78—155

Carson Bay, Sentinel 79-78—157

Brenner Booth, Butte 78-80—158

Alex Jorgensen, Butte 76-85—161

Kash Helfert, Capital 83-78—161

Korbin Eaton, Flathead 81-82—163

Tyler Williams, Flathead 83-80—163

Zach Sawyer, Butte 79-86—165

Brennan Labbe, Hellgate 79-87—166

Seth Widby, Hellgate 82-84—166

Karson McDonough, Big Sky 78-90—168

Jayce Beltzer, Capital 80-89—169

Kellen Currie, Big Sky 80-90—170

Kellen Krueger, Big Sky 83-78—170

Oscar Kallis, Flathead 88-83—171

Conner Gall, Flathead 85-88—173

GIRLS

Team scores — 1, Capital 749; 2, Hellgate 762; 3, Glacier 778; 4, Helena 784; 5, Flathead 802; 6, Butte 813; 7, Sentinel 826; 8, Big Sky 957.

Individual Top 31

Anna Stensrud, Hellgate 78-78—156

Olivia McGreevey, Capital 84-80—164

Chloe Tanner, Glacier 76-94—170

Lev Heaney, Big Sky 82-91—173

Landrie Anderson, Hellgate 82-91—173

Mia Taylor, Helena 86-88—174

Addie Tyree, Sentinel 89-95—184

Sammie McCutcheon, Capital 92-99—191

Payzlee Boyce, Flathead 94-99—193

Kendall Tkachyk, Glacier 94-99—193

Chelsi Lyons, Butte 103-90—193

Mya Helvik, Helena 90-104—194

Kathleen Cook, Capital 96-98—194

Becca Vosen, Flathead 99-96—195

Glacia Lucchetti, Helena 98-99—197

Taylor Sullivan, Butte 94-105—199

Braelyn Ryan, Glacier 96-103—199

Kyrie Gislason, Flathead 98-101—199

June Forsythe, Capital 101-99—200

Gussey Lean, Butte 95-109—204

Kendal Wierson, Sentinel 107-106—213

Maci Reiff, Sentinel 103-111—214

Presley Clark, Hellgate 111-103—214

Opal Murray, Sentinel 100-116—216

Abbi Townsend, Glacier 103-113—216

Hayden Ward, Flathead 101-116—217

Keeley Johnston, Butte 104-113—217

Maggie Mitton, Glacier 105-113—218

Ladahlia Hook, Flathead 105-114—219

Sofie Cetraro, Helena 110-109—219

Cat Helmer, Hellgate 113-106—219