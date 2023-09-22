Pack golfers 2nd, 3rd at Western AA
Sep. 22—HELENA — The Sentinel boys played golf a little bit more like mortals on Thursday, but Glacier couldn't close the gap at the Western AA Divisional.
Behind Kade McDonough's two-day total of 10-under 134, Missoula Sentinel won the team title by 22 strokes over the Wolfpack. It was the third time McDonough earned medalist honors this season, and the first event Glacier lost as a team.
On the girls' side Helena Capital surged to the team title while first-day leader Glacier fell to third place — still earning a spot at the State AA tournament next Thursday and Friday.
Hudson Goroski (3-under 141), Colin McCarthy and Gabe Shepard gave the Spartan boys four players finish in the top 13 at the Bill Roberts Golf Course. They shot 299 Thursday after a blistering 276 Wednesday.
Their total was 575, and Glacier (302 Thursday) was next at 597. Capital was third at 605 and Flathead, while qualifying three golfers for next week's State AA meet, was sixth at 644.
Glacier's Sam Engellant shot a 72 Thursday to move into a tie for third with Capital freshman John Gilbert. Both finished at 2-over 146.
Trevor Cunningham and Torren Murray tied for sixth at 147 for the Pack, two strokes behind Flathead's Dylan Morris, who was alone in fifth at 145.
The top four teams qualify all five of their golfers for the State AA, which is Sept. 28-29 at Lake Hills Golf Course in Billings. The next 10 golfers (plus ties) from non-qualifying teams head to state as well.
Besides Morris, Flathead can send Korbin Eaton and Tyler Williams to Billings.
Tanyon Murray and Wes Weber filled out the Wolfpack's divisional team and will also head to state.
Capital sat just four strokes off the pace on Wednesday, and with four players shooting 99 and under Thursday the Bruins ended up 13 strokes clear of the field.
They shot 376 to finish at 749; Missoula Hellgate, with Anna Stensrud claiming medalist honors, was next at 762. Glacier was next at 778.
First-day individual leader Chloe Tanner finished third for the Wolfpack, 14 strokes behind Stensrud and six behind Capital's Olivia McGreevey.
Big Sky's Lev Heaney and Hellgate's Landrie Anderson tied for fourth at 173.
Payzlee Boyce was Flathead's top finisher; her total of 193 tied her for ninth with Glacier's Kendall Tkachyk.
Becca Vosen and Kyrie Gislason both qualified for state from the Bravettes.
Glacier's state team includes Tanner, Tkachyk, Braelyn Ryan, Abbi Townsend and Maggie Milton.
Western AA Divisional
Sept. 20-21
Bill Roberts GC, Helena
BOYS
Team scores — 1, Missoula Sentinel 575; 2, Glacier 597; 3, Helena Capital 506; 4, Butte 624; 5, Missoula Big Sky 642; 6, Flathead 644; 7, Missoula Hellgate 712; 8, Helena 750.
Top 32 Individuals
Kade McDonough, Sentinel 66-68—134
Hudson Goroski, Sentinel 65-76—141
John Gilbert, Capital 73-73—146
Sam Engellant, Glacier 74-72—146
Dylan Morris, Flathead 72-75—147
Trevor Cunningham, Glacier 73-76—149
Torren Murray, Glacier 74-75—149
Chase Choquette, Butte 74-76—150
Caden McCullough, Capital 74-76—150
Colin McCarthy, Sentinel 74-77—151
Kyler Meredith, Capital 74-77—151
Carson Towe, Big Sky 72-80—152
Gabe Shepard, Sentinel 71-82—153
Tanyon Murray, Glacier 74-81—155
Gavin Roesti, Butte 76-79—155
Wes Weber, Glacier 76-79—155
Kaden Yaeger, Big Sky 77-78—155
Carson Bay, Sentinel 79-78—157
Brenner Booth, Butte 78-80—158
Alex Jorgensen, Butte 76-85—161
Kash Helfert, Capital 83-78—161
Korbin Eaton, Flathead 81-82—163
Tyler Williams, Flathead 83-80—163
Zach Sawyer, Butte 79-86—165
Brennan Labbe, Hellgate 79-87—166
Seth Widby, Hellgate 82-84—166
Karson McDonough, Big Sky 78-90—168
Jayce Beltzer, Capital 80-89—169
Kellen Currie, Big Sky 80-90—170
Kellen Krueger, Big Sky 83-78—170
Oscar Kallis, Flathead 88-83—171
Conner Gall, Flathead 85-88—173
GIRLS
Team scores — 1, Capital 749; 2, Hellgate 762; 3, Glacier 778; 4, Helena 784; 5, Flathead 802; 6, Butte 813; 7, Sentinel 826; 8, Big Sky 957.
Individual Top 31
Anna Stensrud, Hellgate 78-78—156
Olivia McGreevey, Capital 84-80—164
Chloe Tanner, Glacier 76-94—170
Lev Heaney, Big Sky 82-91—173
Landrie Anderson, Hellgate 82-91—173
Mia Taylor, Helena 86-88—174
Addie Tyree, Sentinel 89-95—184
Sammie McCutcheon, Capital 92-99—191
Payzlee Boyce, Flathead 94-99—193
Kendall Tkachyk, Glacier 94-99—193
Chelsi Lyons, Butte 103-90—193
Mya Helvik, Helena 90-104—194
Kathleen Cook, Capital 96-98—194
Becca Vosen, Flathead 99-96—195
Glacia Lucchetti, Helena 98-99—197
Taylor Sullivan, Butte 94-105—199
Braelyn Ryan, Glacier 96-103—199
Kyrie Gislason, Flathead 98-101—199
June Forsythe, Capital 101-99—200
Gussey Lean, Butte 95-109—204
Kendal Wierson, Sentinel 107-106—213
Maci Reiff, Sentinel 103-111—214
Presley Clark, Hellgate 111-103—214
Opal Murray, Sentinel 100-116—216
Abbi Townsend, Glacier 103-113—216
Hayden Ward, Flathead 101-116—217
Keeley Johnston, Butte 104-113—217
Maggie Mitton, Glacier 105-113—218
Ladahlia Hook, Flathead 105-114—219
Sofie Cetraro, Helena 110-109—219
Cat Helmer, Hellgate 113-106—219