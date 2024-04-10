Pack falls to Richmond Hill, will travel in first round of baseball playoffs

Apr. 9—MOULTRIE — The Colquitt County baseball team needed to sweep all three games of its final Region 1-7A series against Richmond Hill to earn the right to host in the first round of the state tournament.

But the Packers were pounded 11-1 by the Wildcats at Packer Park on Tuesday and will finish third in the region, regardless of the outcome of Friday's doubleheader at Richmond Hill.

The Wildcats, now 7-3 in the region, will finish second behind Lowndes and will host the first-round state tournament series, likely against Archer, beginning on April 25.

Region champion — and defending Class 7A state champion — Lowndes is expected to play host to Grayson in the first round.

Colquitt falls to 4-6 in the region and even if sit drops both games on Friday at Richmond Hill, the Packers will finish third.

Camden County, which concluded its region schedule with a 4-8 record, will be fourth.

Valdosta will not advance to the state tournament.

Colquitt is expected to travel to Snellville to meet Region 4 runner-up Brookwood in the first round.

The Broncos are 19-6 and ranked No. 3 in Class 7A by MaxPreps.

Richmond Hill score four runs in the first inning on Tuesday and the Packers never threatened.

The Wildcats added five more in the sixth and two in the seventh.

The Packers, who were defeated 13-1 by South Walton in Santa Rosa Beach, Fla., last Wednesday, scored their only run on Tuesday on a Cam Cook fifth-inning single that scored Bryce Roberts, who opened the frame with a base hit.

But the Packers managed just two other hits, singles by Hayden Hembree in the second and Jaxon Chambers in the third.

Colquitt stranded eight batters and managed just two base runners in the final two innings.

Freshman starter Bowen DeRosso gave up four hits, issued two walks and hit a batter in Richmond Hill's four-run first inning.

But he held the Wildcats scoreless over the next four innings, giving up just two more hits and another walk.

But Richmond Hill reached Cam Cook for five runs in the sixth and Cook Tompkins for two more in the top of the seventh.

The Wildcats had 11 hits, including three by first baseman Alex Harwood, who drove in three runs.

After Friday's doubleheader at Richmond Hill, the Packers, now 13-13, will close out the regular season with a 6 p.m. game on Tuesday, April 16, at Lee County.