Pack boys, girls sweep Butte

Sep. 17—Liam Ells scored a hat trick for the Glacier Wolfpack in a 10-0 win over the Butte Bulldogs in Western AA boys soccer on Saturday.

Glacier, at 5-0, is the only undefeated team in the conference.

Ells scored all three goals within the first 20 minutes of the game. Glacier led 8-0 at the half off goals by Ells, Liam Breding, Joey Paolini, Bridger Dalla Betta, Hans Coggins and Cash Treweek.

Glacier keeper Silas Young got the shutout, his fourth of the season.

Butte 0 0 — 0

Glacier 8 2 — 10

G — Liam Ells (Gavin Rodriguez) 7:00

G — Ells (Bridger Dalla Betta) 7:00

G — Liam Breding (Caleb Brannan) 13:00

G — Joey Paolini 14:00

G — Ells (Paolini) 18:00

G — Dalla Betta 20:00

G — Hans Coggins 24:00

G — Cash Treweek 34:00

G — Brayden Jenkinson (Coggins) 48:00

G — AJ Zlogar (Coggins) 50:00

Shots — Butte 1, Glacier 16. Goalie saves — Butte 9, Glacier 1 (Silas Young). Corner kicks — Butte 0, Glacier 5. Fouls — Butte 1, Glacier 2. Cards — none.

Girls

Glacier 10, Butte 0

Glacier's Reagan Brisendine broke out for five goals Saturday in a 10-0 win over Butte.

Calista Wroble assisted on two of Brisendine's goals, and scored two goals.

Brisendine now has 10 goals through five games.

Reese Ramey scored a hat trick, with assists from Brisendine, Wroble and Amelia Remley.

"We came out strong, possessed the ball well, and found the back of the net," Glacier coach Doug Mello said. "We are looking forward to carrying this momentum into our next game."

Emmery Schmidt, Remley and Ramey each had two assists for the 2-3 Wolfpack.