Pacific Surfliner adding trains for X Games in Ventura

The Amtrak Pacific Surfliner will be adding extra trains to its route next month to accommodate increased travel demand for X Games Ventura 2024.

There are 29 stations served by the Pacific Surfliner, including one located about a two-minute walk from the Ventura Fairgrounds where the extreme sports competitions will take place June 28 through June 30.

Those who opt to take the train will receive a 15% discount on both train tickets and event admission, Amtrak says. The on-board cafe will also feature two special edition beers from Ventura County to commemorate this year’s X Games.

“Pacific Surfliner is an easy choice to avoid traffic, while enjoying iconic coastal views of the Pacific Ocean,” said Bryan MacDonald, chair of the LOSSAN Rail Corridor Agency Board of Directors. “We are proud to partner with the X Games, Visit Ventura, and Ventura County Coast to support sustainable mobility in my home county and give fans a fun and relaxing travel experience to the games.”

This is the second time Amtrak has partnered with the X Games and those Ventura organizations to provide and encourage efficient, sustainable travel for the event, officials added.

The Surfliner will have a special schedule in place for the event, with two extra daily train trips to Ventura.

Train 763 will be added to the schedule for the entire event weekend, traveling northbound and arriving in Ventura around 10:12 a.m. Train 798 will be deployed Friday and Saturday, traveling south and arriving in Ventura around 10:38 a.m.

Train 786 will be added to the schedule on Sunday, traveling south and departing Ventura around 3:35 p.m.

Reservations for travelers will be required over the event weekend and travelers are encouraged to plan ahead and book early because space may be limited.

Examples of trip times and prices are below:

Downtown LA to Ventura 2 hours Starting at $23 each way Camarillo to Ventura 30 minutes Starting at $11 each way Santa Barbara to Ventura 50 minutes Starting at $15 each way Anaheim to Ventura 3 hours Starting at $34 each way

Because reservations are required, passengers must ride the train listed on their tickets, Amtrak says. Customers can adjust their reservations in advance of the train’s departure online or by calling 1-800-872-7245.

Some restrictions are in place regarding Amtrak passes and Metrolink codeshare trains. For a complete list of these restrictions and advisories, click here.

