Pacific Division opponents meet when Kraken host the Sharks

San Jose Sharks (18-51-9, eighth in the Pacific Division) vs. Seattle Kraken (33-31-13, fifth in the Pacific Division)

Seattle; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken face the San Jose Sharks in a matchup of Pacific Division opponents.

Seattle is 33-31-13 overall with a 12-9-4 record in Pacific Division play. The Kraken have conceded 215 goals while scoring 204 for a -11 scoring differential.

San Jose is 18-51-9 overall and 6-14-3 against the Pacific Division. The Sharks are 10-27-4 in games they have more penalties than their opponent.

The matchup Thursday is the fourth time these teams meet this season. The Kraken won 4-2 in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Oliver Bjorkstrand has scored 20 goals with 37 assists for the Kraken. Shane Wright has four goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

Mikael Granlund has scored 12 goals with 43 assists for the Sharks. Fabian Zetterlund has three goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kraken: 5-4-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.8 assists, three penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game.

Sharks: 2-6-2, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.7 assists, 4.2 penalties and 12.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kraken: Adam Larsson: day to day (personal).

Sharks: Alexander Barabanov: out (lower body), Ty Emberson: out for season (lower body), Matt Benning: out for season (lower body), Vitek Vanecek: out for season (lower body), Logan Couture: out for season (groin).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.